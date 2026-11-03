Kerala Man On Bail In POCSO Case Attempts To Kill Survivor | Representative Image

A man accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case allegedly attempted to murder the survivor by slashing her throat in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Monday, weeks after being released on bail.

The accused, Mohammed Adnan, a resident of Perumani near Arakkappady, allegedly entered the girl's house in the afternoon, assaulted her and attacked her with a knife.

The incident occurred around 2 pm when a neighbour, alerted by the commotion, rushed inside and intervened. The girl sustained injuries to both hands while attempting to protect herself. The accused allegedly dragged her out of the house and attacked her with a knife.

Recounting the incident, the neighbour said he narrowly managed to prevent the attack but sustained injuries in the process.

"I saw her being dragged out of her home with a knife near her neck. I went near and managed to stop the attacker. In this fight, I got injured by the knife. But I was able to save the girl," stated the neighbour.

The accused escaped before the police reached the spot. However, a search operation involving police personnel and local residents led to his apprehension in a nearby forested area.

According to the police, the POCSO case against Adnan was registered on August 8, 2026. He remained in judicial custody for nearly two and a half months before securing bail on October 18.

He has since been arrested, produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.