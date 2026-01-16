 Kerala Man Fall Asleep While Drying 370 Grams Ganja On Kozhikode Beach; Arrested | VIDEO
A 39-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly spread ganja leaves to dry on Kerala’s Kozhikode beach and fell asleep beside them. Morning walkers spotted the unusual scene and alerted police. Officers seized 370 grams of ganja and took the accused, a repeat offender, into custody.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Man Fall Asleep While Drying 370 Grams Ganja On Kozhikode Beach; Arrested | X/@TheSouthfirst

A 39-year-old man was arrested for attempting to dry ganja leaves openly on a beach in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, after he allegedly fell asleep beside the narcotics, drawing the attention of morning visitors.

Fell Asleep While Drying Ganja on Beach

The accused, identified as Muhammed Rafi, a resident of Vellayil, reportedly arrived at Kozhikode beach late on the night of January 11 with the intention of drying ganja leaves before distributing them. He spread the leaves neatly on the sand, reportedly to dry them overnight.

However, due to exhaustion, Rafi allegedly fell asleep at the spot and remained there until morning, leaving the ganja openly visible on the beach.

Morning Walkers Alert Police

The unusual sight was first noticed by morning walkers and volleyball players, who spotted a man sleeping beside what appeared to be ganja leaves laid out on the sand. They immediately alerted the police.

Officers from the Vellayil police station rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody.

Ganja Seized

Police seized 370 grams of ganja from the beach. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway to determine the source of the narcotics and whether others were involved.

Police Continue Probe

Authorities are now probing whether the beach was being used as a transit or drying point for narcotics distribution and are verifying Rafi’s possible links to drug networks in the region.

