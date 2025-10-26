Kerala Lottery Result: October 26, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-26 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Lottery Result for Kerala Samrudhi SM-26 will be declared today, Sunday, October 26, at 3 PM, while the official result list will be available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as FPJ provides live updates of the Kerala Samrudhi SM-26 results. If you’ve purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-26 for Sunday, 26-10-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MT 660690 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: R KRISHNA DAS

Agency No.: P 1859

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MN 660690 MO 660690

MP 660690 MR 660690

MS 660690 MU 660690

MV 660690 MW 660690

MX 660690 MY 660690 MZ 660690

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MZ 166779 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: BEENA V S

Agency No.: K 7602

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MX 508054 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: V JAQUILIN

Agency No.: Q 3519

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0555 0766 1055 1572 2454 3359 3435 3563 3689 3722 4527 4829 5102 5222 7186 7387 7404 8735 8805

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0725 2019 2382 3078 5289 8357

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0571 0997 1022 1402 2526 2829 2976 3279 3373 3768 4312 5647 6202 6377 7047 7089 7417 7669 7974 8399 8574 9503 9588 9798 9801

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0018 0169 0193 0247 0272 0366 0417 0722 0780 0943 0988 1077 1120 1565 1672 2029 2109 2147 2302 2352 2358 2422 2541 2670 2774 2795 2818 2866 2943 3487 3645 3704 3734 3875 3890 4103 4140 4219 4234 4758 4927 4942 5103 5167 5356 5694 5810 5958 5987 6015 6255 6300 6314 6326 6340 6368 7191 7282 7356 8167 8220 8461 8464 8485 8496 8597 8649 8831 8910 9164 9382 9422 9485 9532 9718 9912

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0049 0430 0797 0847 0944 1016 1071 1141 1147 1253 1330 1616 1632 1837 2309 2313 2457 2649 2681 2760 2878 2916 3136 3142 3236 3252 3321 3426 3454 3460 3493 3681 3711 3769 3915 3933 4070 4076 4353 4363 4376 4403 4474 4867 5058 5206 5328 5416 5741 5921 5978 6074 6096 6137 6183 6224 6244 6414 6474 6500 6518 6639 6704 6785 6814 6859 6956 7403 7581 7608 7655 7869 7963 8090 8113 8173 8307 8390 8449 8495 8657 8932 9264 9267 9292 9639 9735 9832 9844 9897 9900 9979

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0115 0181 0239 0267 0373 0678 0693 0759 0793 0924 0984 1085 1211 1285 1287 1324 1328 1353 1425 1475 1497 1507 1622 1661 1711 1722 1823 1847 1896 1925 1942 1969 2061 2146 2194 2208 2270 2359 2388 2402 2463 2487 2655 2663 2683 2686 2850 2861 2919 3058 3188 3254 3406 3525 3541 3596 3633 3673 3674 3721 3794 3855 3966 4024 4045 4048 4322 4393 4487 4502 4575 4741 4768 4835 4882 4907 4938 5119 5125 5157 5318 5378 5394 5449 5475 5490 5507 5703 5712 5722 5795 5936 6014 6051 6108 6132 6196 6301 6387 6507 6625 6696 6753 6839 6841 6872 6897 6986 7048 7132 7137 7237 7427 7542 7562 7800 7851 8016 8099 8119 8124 8194 8224 8456 8506 8530 8545 8553 8658 8665 8856 8895 8931 9102 9109 9225 9253 9356 9428 9478 9516 9525 9622 9637 9693 9792 9830 9862 9892 9925

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-26: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.70,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.1,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.1,000

6th Prize Rs.500

7th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.