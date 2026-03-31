 Kerala Lottery Result: March 31, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-513 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
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HomeIndiaKerala Lottery Result: March 31, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-513 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result: March 31, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-513 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-513 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
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Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-513 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 3 PM, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official results will be uploaded on the Kerala Lottery website at 4 PM for public viewing. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-513 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-513 for Tuesday, 31-03-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SP 307508 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: SATHI K S

Agency No.: R 8715

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SN 307508 SO 307508

SR 307508 SS 307508

ST 307508 SU 307508

SV 307508 SW 307508

SX 307508 SY 307508 SZ 307508

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SR 450620 (CHERTHALA)

Agent Name: K K RAMANATHAN

Agency No.: A 3092

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SX 696785 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: JAQUILIN J

Agency No.: Q 3519

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0225 1591 2029 2767 3295 3802 4805 4894 5052 6192 6537 7620 8426 8484 8794 9323 9469 9558 9814

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2456 4326 5298 7741 8233 8315

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0202 0498 0635 0903 1130 1282 1596 2263 2710 3297 3452 3534 4238 4562 4919 5231 6531 6923 7077 7099 7105 8358 8665 9324 9619

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0028 0304 0339 0473 0476 0522 0573 0692 0703 0736 0862 1099 1140 1420 1498 1529 1601 1626 2006 2128 2171 2760 3072 3144 3149 3153 3402 3458 3473 3543 3741 3752 3772 3911 3939 3987 4121 4263 4471 4917 4921 4946 5104 5289 5452 5504 5605 5723 5960 5999 6038 6074 6405 6486 6598 6674 6693 6694 6712 6855 7168 7354 7928 8102 8199 8353 8692 9030 9103 9337 9348 9367 9531 9539 9849 9956

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

0105 0115 0256 0382 0710 0767 0856 0911 1020 1144 1456 1492 1828 2003 2067 2123 2244 2248 2256 2264 2307 2472 2558 2769 2823 2995 3097 3120 3217 3261 3282 3299 3512 4096 4337 4342 4528 4723 4769 4887 4909 4938 4967 5283 5340 5377 5429 5503 5507 5608 5807 5895 5933 6210 6267 6534 6571 6828 6837 7001 7044 7117 7123 7160 7325 7340 7439 7588 7645 7652 7859 8222 8247 8518 8564 8594 8597 8664 8935 9025 9091 9379 9389 9442 9465 9534 9538 9596 9797 9909

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0088  0198  0388  0389  0427  0513  0516  0584  0610  0642  0665  0699  0758  0808  0818  0899  0938  0988  1013  1086  1193  1231  1261  1307  1332  1376  1581  1623  1762  1799  1833  1854  2357  2449  2546  2583  2614  2706  2927  2934  2964  3026  3059  3110  3154  3258  3298  3329  3415  3564  3608  3628  3679  3732  3773  4002  4015  4046  4075  4098  4106  4133  4164  4167  4227  4275  4306  4369  4455  4475  4505  4589  4590  4618  4728  4729  4779  4851  5011  5223  5228  5232  5260  5264  5303  5337  5344  5499  5704  5705  5781  5800  5984  6024  6035  6072  6082  6162  6291  6318  6357  6393  6501  6502  6522  6645  6901  6936  6939  7012  7090  7122  7163  7269  7316  7362  7390  7396  7483  7535  7578  7593  7602  7604  7605  7690  7697  7729  7802  7835  8080  8153  8248  8359  8364  8682  8765  8815  8823  8874  8916  8989  9086  9104  9325  9541  9653  9831  9905  9963

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-513: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

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Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

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