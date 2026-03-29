Kerala Lottery Result: March 29, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-48 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery Result for Kerala Samrudhi SM-46 will be declared today, Sunday, March 15 2026, at 3 PM, while the official result list will be available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as FPJ provides live updates of the Kerala Samrudhi SM-46 results. If you’ve purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-46 for Sunday, 15-03-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MU 422635 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: M RAMESH

Agency No.: P 4439

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MN 422635 MO 422635

MP 422635 MR 422635

MS 422635 MT 422635

MV 422635 MW 422635

MX 422635 MY 422635 MZ 422635

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MX 806042 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: SIJU T M

Agency No.: E 8236

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MX 345079 (KANHANGAD)

Agent Name: JAYAKRISHNAN K

Agency No.: S 524

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0393 0584 0658 1511 2117 3897 3985 4181 6094 6101 7009 7565 8347 8369 8650 9287 9463 9841 9847

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1761 3168 4783 5074 5726 8009

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0107 0423 0741 1154 1245 1363 1437 1467 1593 1946 2138 2152 2284 3319 3422 3981 6419 6660 7573 7926 8665 9244 9356 9443 9845

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0061 0072 0307 0382 0462 0490 0642 1078 1137 1203 1312 1550 1592 1609 1810 1962 1977 2240 2285 2387 2419 2450 2453 2596 2611 2685 2809 2830 2833 2928 2938 2952 3437 3611 3671 3695 3758 3785 3948 4289 4430 4445 4524 4539 4673 4817 4847 5128 5169 5245 5452 5460 5781 6132 6170 6226 6371 6380 6385 6742 6765 7267 7848 7956 7978 8402 8784 8919 9285 9310 9342 9459 9613 9616 9642 9762

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0173 0279 0395 0707 0743 0811 1039 1063 1150 1793 1909 1910 1925 1990 2043 2181 2478 2515 2517 2594 2638 2729 3017 3075 3230 3469 3488 3707 3801 3905 3921 4002 4078 4215 4362 4379 4392 4403 4420 4504 4537 4566 4627 4661 4686 4731 4750 5084 5271 5524 5690 5733 6140 6193 6758 6900 7007 7084 7090 7154 7177 7184 7283 7294 7345 7433 7521 7549 7759 7872 7923 8115 8196 8214 8229 8242 8274 8366 8427 8436 8659 8899 8953 9003 9117 9121 9213 9366 9714 9742 9803 9863

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0012 0051 0093 0116 0131 0140 0209 0283 0376 0422 0480 0696 0945 1035 1062 1142 1143 1159 1163 1164 1252 1287 1304 1393 1479 1510 1584 1694 1702 1725 1788 1803 1821 1905 1916 2097 2245 2260 2297 2325 2393 2433 2435 2663 2712 2716 2737 2812 2821 3062 3115 3162 3364 3372 3374 3390 3431 3517 3549 3578 3596 3687 3866 3902 3910 4008 4131 4246 4266 4325 4360 4395 4457 4635 4646 4697 4747 4839 4841 4873 4968 5327 5330 5422 5493 5575 5674 5703 5937 6012 6028 6030 6177 6201 6248 6311 6470 6553 6585 6614 6647 6722 6807 6862 6935 7038 7100 7171 7222 7229 7251 7269 7364 7464 7474 7637 7717 7787 7895 7930 7955 7980 7997 8131 8152 8169 8344 8383 8543 8579 8632 8702 8704 8730 8808 8850 8877 8891 8921 8989 8990 9005 9193 9222 9227 9330 9446 9492 9743 9861

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-48: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Kerala Samrudhi SM-48 will be declared today, Sunday, March 29 2026, at 3 PM, while the official result list will be available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as FPJ provides live updates of the Kerala Samrudhi SM-48 results. If you’ve purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-48 for Sunday, 29-03-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

...

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

...

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

...

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

...

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

...

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

...

---

---

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

...

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

...

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

...

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

...

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-48: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.