Kerala Lottery Result: March 28, 2026 - Summer Bumper Lottery Results BR 108 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹10 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Summer Bumper Lottery Results BR 108 will be declared today, Saturday, March 28 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Summer Bumper Lottery Results BR 108 is ₹10 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Summer Bumper Lottery Results BR 108 for Saturday, 28-03-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.10,00,00,000/- [10 Crore]

SB 517026 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: MADHUSOODHANAN S

Agency No: P 4289

SA 517026 SC 517026

SD 517026 SE 517026 SG 517026

2nd Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

SE 660573 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: FARZANA R

Agency No: P 4038

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakh]

SA 142382

SB 524318

SC 137259

SD 287445

SE 558483

SG 780768

SA 296152

SB 431602

SC 541650

SD 734008

SE 586727

SG 215482

4th Prize Rs.1,00,000/- [1 Lakh]

92638

5th Prize Rs.5,000/-

0176 0313 0565 0672 1671 1870 2279 2428 2819 2877 3024 3096 3558 3919 4247 4288 4363 5937 5968 6578 7240 7808 8753 8846 8848 8882 9074 9149 9344 9742

6th Prize Rs.2,000/-

0107 0266 0380 0472 1223 1330 1395 1410 1592 1806 2276 3473 3928 3931 4100 5150 5584 6315 6323 6413 6515 6599 6684 7098 7446 7481 8063 8524 8566 8641 8692 9173 9307 9311 9350 9680

7th Prize Rs.1,000/-

0201 0347 0379 0458 0513 0857 0895 1140 1184 1347 1657 1708 1772 2090 2138 2351 2453 2835 2885 2904 3039 3401 3701 3872 4186 4206 4245 4781 4815 4899 5406 5493 5571 5600 5632 5744 5919 6019 6074 6116 6217 6566 6848 6945 7025 7225 7245 7381 7510 7636 7826 8290 8434 8605 8656 8696 8788 8842 8853 8910 8987 9254 9268 9521 9542 9600 9623 9735 9756 9781 9915 9920

8th Prize Rs.500/-

0016 0088 0136 0147 0406 0467 0622 0650 1114 1180 1267 1321 1437 1485 1532 1759 1932 2029 2111 2142 2187 2344 2386 2694 2998 3032 3065 3190 3342 3411 3483 3503 3542 3703 3803 3867 3877 3886 3997 4011 4039 4316 4384 4517 4703 4750 4988 5088 5206 5217 5334 5409 5475 5479 5483 5615 5680 5732 6136 6155 6403 6458 6485 6839 6892 7711 7740 7831 8017 8234 8329 8353 8469 8662 8787 8796 8874 8880 9020 9030 9314 9520 9597 9656 9665 9777 9812 9827 9830 9898

9th Prize Rs.250/-

0021 0044 0054 0170 0212 0290 0300 0301 0361 0528 0685 0806 0984 1017 1031 1270 1317 1467 1554 1760 1764 1782 1842 1848 1937 2163 2251 2305 2574 2616 2629 2726 2747 3013 3060 3138 3260 3359 3386 3449 3497 3507 3575 3622 3623 3696 3700 3709 3721 3724 3894 4215 4274 4321 4390 4544 4550 4554 4837 4893 4928 5043 5122 5243 5404 5535 5575 5612 5665 5777 5849 5896 6006 6083 6092 6240 6407 6658 6667 6702 6820 7101 7157 7206 7212 7308 7417 7658 7705 7735 7810 7911 8038 8463 8582 8755 8838 9317 9363 9463 9509 9533 9564 9616 9630 9688 9840 9870

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.