Kerala Lottery Result: March 24, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-512 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-512 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 3 PM, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official results will be uploaded on the Kerala Lottery website at 4 PM for public viewing. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-512 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-512 for Tuesday, 24-03-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SG 362618 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: SELVAN C

Agency No.: K 8459

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SA 362618 SB 362618

SC 362618 SD 362618

SE 362618 SF 362618

SH 362618 SJ 362618

SK 362618 SL 362618 SM 362618

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SG 543229 (ERNKULAM)

Agent Name: MEERA RAJEMDRA KUMAR

Agency No.: E 10374

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SA 376560 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: P D ALEXANDER

Agency No.: A 1867

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0426 1239 2082 2149 2895 3023 3433 3561 3691 4151 4158 4161 5023 5203 6519 6693 7768 8379 9513

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1504 2273 3927 5772 8206 9369

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0297 0942 2438 2452 2578 3216 3235 3593 4197 4335 4657 4707 5039 5206 6128 6608 6788 6845 7530 8402 8627 8926 9276 9376 9994

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0007 0029 0236 0255 0554 0585 0685 0819 0881 1091 1220 1252 1259 2229 2343 2370 2389 2577 2613 2659 2788 2937 2996 3127 3311 3397 3525 3560 3785 3869 4066 4342 4355 4463 4477 4540 4766 4821 4857 5078 5328 5787 5791 5892 6076 6196 6263 6317 6327 6412 6417 6883 7311 7466 7599 7866 8053 8088 8092 8223 8243 8318 8335 8372 8426 8552 8843 8882 9061 9171 9286 9440 9511 9657 9724 9861

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

0013 0141 0634 0656 0659 0708 0734 0871 0900 1060 1283 1369 1543 1567 1621 2035 2446 2600 2622 2792 2845 2939 3073 3083 3094 3112 3114 3129 3346 3381 3389 3401 3545 3769 3837 3980 4226 4309 4559 4659 4775 4809 4814 4853 4863 5042 5146 5200 5435 5611 5621 5633 5778 5985 6029 6174 6231 6377 6616 6803 6810 6920 6932 7053 7173 7245 7329 7360 7361 7787 7995 8072 8104 8188 8235 8242 8309 8393 8469 8754 8774 8916 8951 9077 9268 9321 9322 9397 9797 9953

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0102 0142 0205 0299 0303 0403 0507 0686 0736 0830 0837 0890 1046 1055 1121 1171 1172 1196 1197 1219 1267 1273 1295 1376 1518 1569 1578 1833 1882 2066 2187 2204 2205 2206 2208 2245 2352 2365 2483 2543 2610 2616 2687 2708 2744 2826 2850 2868 2882 2927 3020 3121 3174 3283 3299 3377 3510 3594 3598 3599 3661 3665 3688 3724 3855 3892 3919 3974 3987 4001 4097 4117 4132 4196 4265 4302 4547 4563 4636 4663 4794 4877 4892 4997 5047 5051 5111 5184 5185 5230 5266 5586 5600 5758 5854 6049 6182 6185 6294 6527 6597 6647 6717 6739 6895 7090 7200 7239 7433 7500 7585 7617 7638 7686 7759 7971 8008 8114 8127 8225 8313 8321 8351 8395 8572 8586 8618 8709 8746 8766 8799 8827 8930 9069 9140 9185 9208 9217 9244 9315 9325 9423 9498 9604 9620 9685 9696 9721 9896 9912

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-512: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.