Kerala Lottery Result Live, March 23, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-46 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

Kerala: The wait is finally over for Kerala lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-46 lottery results for Monday, March 23, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-46 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-46 for Monday, 23-03-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BN 179785

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BO 179785 BP 179785

BR 179785 BS 179785

BT 179785 BU 179785

BV 179785 BW 179785

BX 179785 BY 179785 BZ 179785

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BZ 694428

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BN 518882

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0035 0162 0469 1619 1687 2207 2358 2723 4342 4346 4671 4792 4887 7207 7593 7957 8833 9022 9442

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1039 1639 1659 2611 3227 6280

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0685 1167 1352 1496 1801 2237 2464 3416 3777 3996 4909 4922 5066 5675 6135 6602 6842 7114 7239 7310 7417 7594 7831 8029 8081

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0119 0182 0201 0215 0336 0641 0731 1232 1474 1718 1773 1983 2057 2209 2218 2273 2297 2370 2432 2677 2929 3579 3611 3845 4159 4235 4403 4616 4863 4917 4957 4998 5400 5476 5490 5555 5719 5810 6076 6235 6382 6406 6413 6590 6635 6775 6830 6897 7000 7061 7098 7121 7140 7290 7450 7512 7636 7784 7825 8207 8349 8357 8620 8714 8765 8949 9000 9006 9176 9206 9218 9250 9252 9518 9665 9834

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

7958 9705 4707 7557 3833 1849 3404 4011 1963 2248 5962 5250 2878 4228 0532 1813 4749 0688 5437 2532 8002 7164 0422 4123 1954 5949 4455 5204 9382 3364 5500 1809 5468 5216 2756 5217...

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

...

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-46: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.