Kerala Lottery Result: March 17, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-511 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-511 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 3 PM, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official results will be uploaded on the Kerala Lottery website at 4 PM for public viewing. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-511 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-511 for Tuesday, 17-03-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SV 307202

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SN 307202 SO 307202

SP 307202 SR 307202

SS 307202 ST 307202

SU 307202 SW 307202

SX 307202 SY 307202 SZ 307202

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SS 230403

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SU 319223

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0344 1244 1391 1619 3053 3241 3613 3802 4094 4373 5731 6580 6611 7435 7506 7656 7719 8227 9995

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0250 2892 3055 3491 7101 7806

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

1143 2770 1196 3345 4800 7839 3800 9349 8415 3535 4279 7702 0715 8163 1702 1607 2001 4033 3156 7821 2312 4366 0684 3735 8968

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0077 0125 0147 0168 0172 0352 0354 0644 0709 0806 0812 0989 1158 1283 1296 1632 1801 1811 1997 2138 2144 2249 2299 2323 2536 2585 2589 2921 3099 3300 3381 3385 3479 3654 3803 4001 4015 4108 4147 4284 4326 4441 4506 4675 4837 4890 5500 5552 5781 6001 6107 6241 6268 6323 6598 6677 6683 6855 7122 7296 7369 7577 7733 7787 7796 7907 7952 8023 8332 8475 8587 8729 8743 9101 9155 9599

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

0062 0222 0320 0605 0640 0768 0893 0897 1086 1389 1596 1630 1642 1754 1824 2150 2287 2315 2390 2548 2750 2754 3142 3271 3463 3552 3630 3683 3688 3811 3933 3948 4074 4301 4311 4543 4609 5044 5282 5304 5409 5526 5568 5605 5629 5689 5760 5851 5878 5987 5999 6092 6167 6213 6263 6632 6665 6729 6843 6892 6945 7029 7197 7276 7448 7483 7513 7528 7943 8035 8053 8112 8226 8295 8396 8584 8686 8906 9002 9110 9173 9417 9447 9490 9492 9596 9654 9733 9753 9809

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0047 0189 0239 0246 0291 0380 0413 0742 0746 0880 0899 0936 1094 1190 1218 1327 1482 1546 1570 1610 1727 1751 1812 1834 1847 1881 1900 1949 1962 2130 2186 2236 2316 2494 2660 2698 2766 2773 2829 2981 3396 3468 3655 3768 3774 3900 4053 4099 4120 4124 4142 4191 4237 4298 4369 4571 4618 4737 4785 4804 4843 5007 5135 5138 5259 5446 5587 5722 5778 6013 6117 6137 6158 6175 6198 6204 6220 6222 6361 6404 6446 6482 6503 6656 6659 6700 6735 6752 6849 6938 6942 6943 6949 6952 7006 7014 7049 7067 7173 7187 7297 7410 7437 7626 7653 7698 7789 7816 7822 7901 7949 8052 8097 8104 8124 8125 8223 8252 8306 8322 8352 8363 8373 8424 8538 8596 8748 8752 8768 8979 9047 9128 9175 9200 9292 9293 9380 9387 9414 9422 9499 9502 9535 9554 9637 9863 9870 9908 9984 9987

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-511: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.