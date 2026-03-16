Kerala Lottery Result Live, March 16, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-45 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

Kerala: The wait is finally over for Kerala lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-45 lottery results for Monday, March 16, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-45 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-45 for Monday, 16-03-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BH 616697 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: AKSHARA LOTTERY AGENCIES

Agency No.: C 4824

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BA 616697 BB 616697

BC 616697 BD 616697

BE 616697 BF 616697

BG 616697 BJ 616697

BK 616697 BL 616697 BM 616697

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BL 140050 (ADOOR)

Agent Name: RADHAKRISHNA PILLAI

Agency No.: H 2484

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BM 624132 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: M RAMESH

Agency No.: P 4439

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0743 1357 2580 2882 2953 3023 4908 4914 5922 5977 6171 6258 6335 7126 7409 7796 7899 8573 8844

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0632 0716 2499 5486 8797 9481

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0799 1023 1624 1732 1788 1837 2515 2874 3031 3210 3320 3927 4313 4812 5256 5870 6023 6363 6633 7042 7359 7598 7611 7844 9031

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0087 0241 0336 0337 0506 0566 0654 0830 0853 0866 0879 1059 1658 1735 1915 1929 2012 2064 2094 2189 2230 2490 2537 2710 2746 2991 3005 3096 3411 3649 3735 3815 3940 4049 4419 4729 4736 4760 4939 4962 5091 5096 5119 5198 5535 5675 5761 5916 5954 5968 6080 6235 6237 6579 6730 6981 7067 7108 7237 7239 7765 7885 8493 8644 8651 8680 8779 8887 9066 9219 9226 9296 9416 9597 9610 9936

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

0258 0267 0771 0808 1020 1042 1303 1318 1396 1724 1783 1876 1983 2057 2221 2252 2409 2428 2560 2897 3055 3142 3169 3444 3489 3571 3634 3855 3857 4129 4147 4157 4169 4180 4181 4236 4417 4428 4537 4583 4605 4730 4849 4995 5019 5205 5273 5343 5664 5779 5848 5878 5897 6052 6183 6295 6318 6396 6469 6487 6488 6606 6679 6698 6701 6947 7000 7410 7519 7643 7670 7748 7918 7958 7970 8020 8029 8038 8132 8238 8329 8380 8499 8572 8949 9016 9086 9199 9389 9469 9510 9526 9662 9815

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

9222 3884 0640 0181 0441 7119 3054 9103 4133 1621 4368 9154 1969 7225 4552 1589 5054 6256 5546 7548 4030 5522 1332 7686 3748 4709 7445 5791 1819 1872 3600 4195 0088 3706 4414 7366 1032 0992 0396 7959 5050 3033 5558 5620 7654 6587 4896 0120 1856 5062 0149 2383 0602 3336 0282 9587 5924 0665 6012 4930 9040 1004 2456 9128 1087 2899 9805 1537 6833 1817 0091 6936 8907 4103 8548 6894 2408 2559 7030 4921 2877 0487 9559 5596 1349 3833 4828 5725 1086 7012 8007 9545 9736 5775 7009 2211 5574 0524 5621 2639 7914 4186 1635 6293 5293 6409 4425 9549 8335 0803 6490 2978 5251 8129 9049 9054 2467 7988 3715 7965 8344 6823 6413 9056 3581 2262 8735 8037 0412 5541 3910 7023 2372 9754 0829 2074 5095 4520 4623 3347

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-45: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.