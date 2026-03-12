Kerala Lottery Result: March 12, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-614 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Karunya Plus KN-614 lottery results for Thursday, March 12, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result PDF available on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. This weekly Kerala Karunya Plus lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the winning numbers here for ticket holders looking to check the complete winner list.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-614 for Thursday, 12-03-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PW 306349 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: P V PRADEEP

Agency No.: R 2083

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

PN 306349 PO 306349

PP 306349 PR 306349

PS 306349 PT 306349

PU 306349 PV 306349

PX 306349 PY 306349 PZ 306349

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PN 297254 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: P MOHANAN

Agency No.: P 321

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PS 376788 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: SARUL K THANKACHAN

Agency No.: C 6333

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0952 1170 1457 1459 1972 2346 2465 4126 4498 5250 5346 5471 5625 6825 7236 8071 9245 9404 9537

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0352 0510 5638 5723 8183 9194

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0134 0239 0278 0900 1192 1401 1524 1764 2234 2621 2810 3259 3809 4245 4254 5059 6157 6320 6394 6523 6530 7222 8092 8656 8877

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0069 0344 0516 0688 0801 0831 0865 0888 0926 1237 1300 1501 1780 1874 2482 2572 2796 2818 2969 2977 3015 3186 3330 3340 3350 3353 3440 3486 3555 3707 3936 3988 4194 4206 4211 4220 4300 4625 4662 4703 4770 4888 4947 5096 5187 5198 5276 5415 5491 5562 5651 5675 5765 5770 5923 6340 6418 6469 6528 6813 6817 6842 6916 7086 7239 7388 7409 8043 8481 8555 8896 9417 9443 9491 9753 9917

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

0064 0349 0608 0664 0727 0755 0780 0867 1006 1160 1247 1280 1381 1382 1480 1613 1902 2008 2031 2088 2090 2160 2382 2426 2872 2897 2984 3304 3642 3689 3725 4201 4243 4341 4388 4389 4412 4457 4493 4571 4621 4687 4814 4822 4966 5053 5054 5229 5477 5702 5712 5921 5946 6113 6477 6539 6547 6663 6770 7136 7147 7241 7423 7498 7513 7697 8165 8195 8282 8308 8339 8533 8540 8813 8945 8953 9117 9356 9386 9433 9512 9634 9654 9824

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

0104 0167 0202 0318 0392 0502 0645 0671 0728 0776 0793 0838 0858 0868 0895 1045 1108 1153 1163 1165 1175 1190 1343 1416 1481 1553 1591 1631 1633 1734 1746 1842 1860 1940 2005 2022 2025 2113 2122 2130 2182 2186 2217 2222 2225 2295 2555 2792 2808 2809 2963 3016 3019 3057 3078 3174 3253 3257 3302 3349 3359 3434 3445 3482 3606 3665 3668 3699 3793 3800 3923 3932 4024 4026 4039 4063 4200 4230 4263 4490 4540 4761 4780 4794 4819 4830 4877 4903 4996 5042 5176 5196 5224 5237 5292 5337 5345 5370 5634 5646 5878 5889 5914 6018 6095 6250 6284 6482 6525 6560 6700 6714 6720 6723 6744 6894 6909 6939 7017 7064 7113 7217 7306 7307 7389 7390 7633 7773 7857 7880 7934 8048 8124 8197 8273 8396 8508 8545 8703 8729 8856 8865 8941 9065 9128 9177 9229 9259 9299 9343 9345 9376 9645 9650 9805 9871

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 when the Government of Kerala set up a dedicated lottery department to conduct draws for the public. Unlike private lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery is fully run and managed by the government, which ensures complete transparency and reliability.

Multiple weekly lotteries like Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, and Karunya are conducted under this system. Every draw is carried out under the supervision of government officials and public representatives, making the process fair and unbiased.

The Kerala Lottery results are published daily on the official website and also announced in leading newspapers. This helps winners easily check their ticket numbers and claim their prize money without any confusion. Over the years, the Kerala Lottery has gained popularity for offering huge prize amounts and being one of the most genuine lottery systems in India.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Karunya Plus KN-614: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.