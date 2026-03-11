Kerala Lottery Result: March 11, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-43 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery results for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-43 will be announced today, Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 3 PM. The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-43 winners list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-43 for Wednesday, 11-03-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DD 543799 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: C N MITHRAN

Agency No.: T 3796

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

DA 543799 DB 543799

DC 543799 DE 543799

DF 543799 DG 543799

DH 543799 DJ 543799

DK 543799 DL 543799 DM 543799

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DC 480465 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: BIJU A J

Agency No.: K 5484

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DM 298427 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: SAM T

Agency No.: T 6003

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0710 0865 1003 1282 1508 2116 3316 3710 4173 4294 4942 5089 5243 5403 5509 5718 6322 6453 9191

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1055 4859 6329 6568 6577 8216

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0508 1624 1687 1883 2218 2329 2457 3136 3251 3626 3975 4057 4269 4601 4712 4771 4908 5012 5813 5834 6088 7012 7918 8427 8506

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0033 0092 0113 0116 0248 0359 0576 0721 0800 0808 0965 1361 1554 1599 1633 1694 1941 2028 2046 2052 2197 2364 2383 2486 2780 2797 2990 3022 3595 3612 4051 4080 4139 4349 4383 4586 4713 4730 5147 5510 5590 5677 5701 5909 6051 6089 6149 6161 6250 6457 6465 6498 6684 6836 6901 7076 7298 7570 7617 7619 7913 8052 8297 8442 8779 8846 8963 9013 9063 9076 9326 9359 9428 9469 9724 9913

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0061 0160 0216 0239 0529 0571 0578 0706 0740 0837 1063 1082 1273 1278 1338 1487 1530 1558 1594 1648 1887 1952 2012 2038 2042 2137 2237 2327 2539 2551 2752 2939 3016 3101 3107 3142 3333 3349 3355 3449 3484 3636 3709 3851 3857 4242 4362 4414 4572 4662 4756 4921 5003 5008 5025 5119 5158 5270 5420 5484 6072 6139 6377 6428 6648 6651 6774 6807 7049 7424 7886 7905 7916 7938 7983 8015 8111 8196 8214 8235 8327 8346 8586 8714 8751 8883 9257 9499 9503 9725 9744 9747 9796 9806 9827 9909

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

8447 0617 5306 0609 1158 1706 7387 7591 8860 2181 4668 5564 9886 7973 2940 6711 8532 9019 7259 3991 9859 0423 1559 1799 6760 9148 4275 6654 3594 6299 5398 5065 7621 1549 7837 5790 4138 3966 0987 6110 6828 7159 5170 4458 2978 4542 4229 6430 6111 6137 6208 9473 7116 6679 1857 2851 8574 2350 0614 2282 3234 5130 8906 5767 3294 1104 6427 2696 6452 5748 4054 5839 2866 8769 3895 2885 3923 1263 5544 0294 8510 0657 8564 1376 3011 3507 7343 2856

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala, making it the first state in the country to set up an official lottery department. The entire process—from ticket sales and number selection to the announcement of results—is managed by the state government. This ensures fairness, transparency, and credibility with no room for irregularities.

The Kerala lottery draws are conducted in the presence of government officials and public representatives, ensuring complete trust and impartiality. The results are published daily on the official Kerala lottery website as well as in newspapers, making it easy for winners to check and claim their prize money.

Types of Kerala Lotteries

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Among these, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF-80) are the most popular.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery: Held every Tuesday, it was introduced to support women’s welfare programs in Kerala.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery: Known for its big prize pool, it attracts thousands of participants weekly.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the state also runs bumper lotteries during special occasions such as Christmas, New Year, Onam, Monsoon, and Pooja. Some of the most famous ones are the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

Kerala Lottery Prize Money

The prize money in Kerala lotteries varies depending on the draw.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery offers a massive ₹1 Crore as the first prize and ₹10 Lakh as the second prize.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery gives the winner a top reward of ₹75 Lakh.

Bumper lotteries usually carry even higher prize amounts, making them extremely popular among lottery players.

Dhanalekshmi DL-43: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.