Kerala Lottery Result: March 10, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-510 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-510 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 3 PM, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official results will be uploaded on the Kerala Lottery website at 4 PM for public viewing. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-510 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-510 for Tuesday, 10-03-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SC 224420 (KOZHIKKODE)

Agent Name: M RAVICHANDRAN

Agency No.: D 3760

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SA 224420 SB 224420

SD 224420 SE 224420

SF 224420 SG 224420

SH 224420 SJ 224420

SK 224420 SL 224420 SM 224420

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SJ 217940 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: P THANKARAJAN

Agency No.: T 2356

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SM 707674 (CHERTHALA)

Agent Name: T M PREMJITH

Agency No.: A 6352

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0693 0844 1128 1623 2774 3386 3632 3876 4660 4863 6270 6690 6890 7038 8439 8837 9626 9771 9822

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

3196 7097 7525 7702 8310 8432

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0252 0759 1218 1246 1957 2121 2757 2771 2857 2947 3407 3664 4232 4381 4565 4756 5415 5887 6286 7942 8276 9202 9314 9355 9520

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0016 0101 0236 0499 0662 0674 1173 1190 1222 1394 1403 1509 1523 1688 1764 1797 1826 1915 1938 2061 2100 2246 2350 2602 2654 2708 2939 2980 3121 3164 3732 3899 4027 4123 4131 4158 4333 4617 4624 4717 4744 4946 4982 5017 5023 5208 5303 5340 5547 5609 5627 5652 5860 5862 5955 6067 6135 6149 6325 6829 7002 7194 7743 7979 8272 8346 8636 8644 8908 8923 9079 9087 9422 9800 9968 9971

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

0014 0035 0125 0778 0813 0873 0944 1107 1182 1262 1514 1614 1843 1870 2065 2130 2157 2267 2391 2617 2670 2686 2916 3021 3180 3351 3542 3616 3932 4016 4069 4106 4129 4144 4250 4310 4350 4382 4390 4445 4470 4542 4671 4801 4984 5125 5160 5195 5246 5275 5450 5552 5561 5785 5809 6249 6379 6389 6396 6521 6557 6773 6883 7013 7149 7158 7338 7345 7372 7391 7659 7672 7674 7745 7775 7825 8203 8441 8459 8480 8565 8600 9093 9126 9405 9482 9526 9594 9744 9745

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0056 0189 0207 0213 0221 0412 0449 0519 0575 0627 0634 0767 0770 0833 0834 0897 1073 1113 1221 1227 1376 1420 1474 1536 1540 1592 1707 1728 1741 1763 1993 2080 2312 2354 2451 2504 2610 2679 2709 3182 3187 3220 3375 3708 4095 4207 4230 4233 4370 4469 4509 4562 4583 4647 4683 4702 4710 4711 4734 4745 4866 5097 5113 5135 5204 5211 5239 5319 5399 5403 5457 5542 5590 5612 5726 5727 5734 5735 5789 5847 5871 5877 5880 5888 5938 5995 6045 6097 6113 6144 6256 6353 6366 6407 6451 6480 6679 6721 6803 6826 6904 6907 7046 7165 7298 7318 7337 7351 7400 7510 7538 7640 7773 7808 7816 7891 7900 7940 8069 8200 8254 8324 8332 8385 8394 8522 8523 8778 8780 8850 8892 8893 8912 8972 8998 9217 9231 9262 9287 9338 9362 9545 9671 9681 9865 9867 9913 9927 9935 9937

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.