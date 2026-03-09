Kerala Lottery Result Live, March 09, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-44 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

Kerala: The wait is finally over for Kerala lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-44 lottery results for Monday, March 09, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-44 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-44 for Monday, 09-03-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BT 705299 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: GOVINDAN

Agency No.: M 3757

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BN 705299 BO 705299

BP 705299 BR 705299

BS 705299 BU 705299

BV 705299 BW 705299

BX 705299 BY 705299 BZ 705299

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BT 206739 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: SIJU T M

Agency No.: E 8236

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BW 130827 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: PONNAMMA

Agency No.: K 7411

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0459 1170 1716 1928 2009 2032 3071 3113 3259 3386 4435 5288 5756 7149 7544 8746 9636 9731 9887

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1767 3055 3558 3663 4249 8987

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0034 0047 0750 1577 1579 1839 2958 3261 3463 4311 4462 5587 5728 5792 6137 6365 6844 7140 7972 8389 8422 8580 8819 9433 9999

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0125 0317 0326 0492 0494 0543 0563 0585 0953 1235 1255 1430 1523 1541 1574 1697 1704 1717 1869 2137 2329 2403 2479 2570 2735 3136 3140 3295 3354 3363 3522 3732 3739 4036 4082 4213 4395 4526 4680 4736 4828 4883 4982 5209 5267 5512 5597 5659 5811 5917 6078 6445 6592 6962 7280 7364 7527 7545 7690 7955 8152 8325 8342 8393 8438 8464 8534 8658 8728 8881 9060 9150 9428 9448 9812 9954

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

0475 0561 0594 0630 0685 0724 0742 1101 1356 1422 1588 1787 1859 1870 1932 1944 1955 2011 2133 2199 2309 2617 2726 2743 2773 2853 2909 3000 3096 3165 3284 3337 3411 3461 3721 3936 3953 3963 4084 4137 4181 4283 4368 4428 4494 4529 4569 4753 4950 5226 5452 5641 5675 6182 6347 6463 6699 6842 7042 7323 7597 7794 7814 7830 7852 7905 8083 8284 8345 8413 8572 8753 8823 8874 8889 8926 8973 9067 9137 9139 9208 9251 9262 9491 9505 9646 9683 9728 9767 9889 9894 9961 9963 9988

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

1195 0804 8466 0861 2230 8704 0910 9768 4134 3968 6755 0417 1924 8594 5347 8206 2382 6757 9353 3380 1783 7185 3276 7981 3691 4939 6542 0196 3468 8921 6303 8953 6599 0837 1119 3604 5323 9926 3208 7006 8889 3277 4530 7538 3131 5053 4975 2364 8593 3884 1294 5233 8900 9623

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-44: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.