Kerala Lottery Result: March 08, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-45 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot! | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Lottery Result for Kerala Samrudhi SM-45 will be declared today, Sunday, March 08 2026, at 3 PM, while the official result list will be available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as FPJ provides live updates of the Kerala Samrudhi SM-45 results. If you’ve purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-45 for Sunday, 018-03-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

ME 265184

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)ലോട്ടറി ടിക്കറ്റ്

(Common to all series)

MJ 486062

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MH 445280

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0027 0267 0714 0926 1034 1245 1405 1440 1969 2015 2221 3512 3580 4259 4703 4756 4995 5031 7502

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1646 4611 5729 6889 8868 9403

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0047 0202 0871 1239 1733 1775 2021 2107 2128 2400 2789 3175 3207 3476 4134 4191 6529 7173 7743 8244 8677 8737 8795 9157 9698

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0162 0283 0433 0474 0502 0518 0609 0651 0691 0784 0901 0913 1624 1829 2196 2357 2358 2475 2730 2750 2785 3125 3162 3262 3332 3365 3492 3694 3763 3807 4153 4181 4195 4228 4339 4493 4522 4835 5047 5157 5302 5499 5639 5678 5715 6261 6338 6722 6930 7007 7075 7372 7559 7638 7809 7964 8044 8506 8532 8533 8782 8830 8889 8926 8937 8976 9029 9087 9160 9213 9336 9362 9525 9758 9896 9998

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0389 0527 0565 0610 0619 0630 0806 0937 0992 1023 1056 1249 1383 1429 1742 1844 1894 1953 2087 2168 2198 2327 2368 2483 2553 2774 2874 2880 2932 3082 3139 3281 3404 3576 3690 3696 3705 4145 4156 4270 4405 4561 4697 4740 4749 4961 5202 5312 5435 5461 5537 5542 5554 5594 5615 5650 5828 5854 6024 6045 6223 6358 6412 6636 6728 6822 6946 7209 7367 7435 7474 7491 7546 7659 7773 7784 8121 8375 8453 8629 8684 8726 9016 9022 9178 9470 9487 9499 9568 9671 9762 9982

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

2995 4498 4541 0610 7278 8779 0982 6515 9314 2114 9982 9177 3609 1086 9018 0159 4511 5249 6473 6650 5904 9589 5701 6153 6910 7705 8632 9463 2772 9281 8077 2392 8001 2927 1271 2296 3231 8382 9944 4135 8727 4587 9570 6785 6321 5129 3178 5859 4108 7403 4709 7043 6232 8324 5322 1237 8852 6102 8626 7129 1918 8424 1195 4903 5410 1886 6960 3500 4861 5675 4661 2893 3611 9356 1027 0586 0937 1117 7704 3075 2944 5625 8574 5485 7566 7604 7690 2658 4986 7167 7460 4284 5936 3600 7338 6192 6359 8274 9403 1440 6812 6520 0928 3932 4570 6413 4102 1717 3913 9676 3723 7751 8861 7710 7856 9044 1522 4629 3519 7205 9067 1264 3719 8188 1130 7135

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

