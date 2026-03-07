Kerala Lottery Result: March 07, 2026 - Karunya KR-745 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Karunya KR-745 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, March 07 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-745 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-745 for Saturday, 07-03-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KW 527791 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: R KRISHNA DAS

Agency No.: P 1859

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KN 527791 KO 527791

KP 527791 KR 527791

KS 527791 KT 527791

KU 527791 KV 527791

KX 527791 KY 527791 KZ 527791

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KO 470890 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: MANOJ KUMAR P R

Agency No.: K 8925

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KU 104663 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: S SREENIVASAN

Agency No.: P 4966

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0597 0805 1825 2852 2909 3025 3762 4181 4303 4388 4600 5439 6253 6398 7851 8159 8385 9452 9807

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0499 2432 6249 6438 6767 7962

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0601 0643 0646 0703 1119 1470 1875 2191 2399 3143 3232 3770 5046 5182 5594 5800 6795 7177 7178 7763 8029 8736 9231 9358 9929

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0029 0069 0085 0181 0196 0256 0404 0659 0760 0833 1037 1093 1139 1156 1287 1537 1719 2644 2701 2727 2880 3052 3076 3555 3619 3700 3753 3881 3959 4355 4439 4564 4569 4659 4782 4911 5188 5248 5253 5422 5486 5576 5646 5678 5733 6031 6126 6222 6532 6588 6805 6964 7252 7501 7555 7667 7846 7998 8105 8243 8323 8337 8346 8544 8669 8676 8764 8856 8894 8909 8942 9160 9494 9560 9584 9801

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0011 0223 0389 0552 0612 0847 0981 1399 1420 1679 1691 1891 2131 2224 2225 2315 2402 2480 2571 2591 2604 2691 2882 2907 2915 2923 2969 3190 3204 3382 3389 3419 3626 3683 3688 3706 3885 4148 4178 4366 4409 4576 4594 4596 4658 4705 4837 4994 5047 5323 5372 5380 5384 5405 5540 5753 5780 5806 5810 6161 6188 6235 6547 6656 6683 6715 6906 6914 7009 7026 7260 7316 7476 7568 7583 7716 8212 8265 8306 8398 8466 8550 8763 8956 9096 9299 9373 9394 9627 9683 9685 9715

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0049 0057 0082 0157 0529 0577 0600 0622 0813 0839 0869 0913 0941 1035 1297 1306 1315 1345 1371 1397 1455 1478 1482 1493 1519 1581 1828 1829 1841 1925 2046 2172 2188 2441 2490 2573 2599 2720 2822 2975 3039 3070 3145 3185 3440 3596 3649 3901 4209 4233 4240 4277 4285 4301 4309 4378 4382 4434 4472 4512 4529 4572 4606 4662 4693 4701 4728 4876 4924 4950 4962 5088 5138 5211 5319 5381 5420 5498 5591 5627 5695 5722 5743 5744 5898 6065 6067 6084 6229 6234 6245 6353 6388 6446 6464 6469 6488 6604 6614 6635 6640 6661 6765 6797 7085 7091 7107 7207 7265 7295 7435 7484 7494 7518 7543 7596 7637 7680 7730 7753 7833 7850 8146 8325 8370 8434 8563 8572 8574 8775 8787 8940 8995 9121 9219 9240 9276 9395 9623 9633 9705 9709 9919 9957

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.