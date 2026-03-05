Kerala Lottery Result: March 05, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-613 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Karunya Plus KN-613 lottery results for Thursday, March 05, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result PDF available on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. This weekly Kerala Karunya Plus lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the winning numbers here for ticket holders looking to check the complete winner list.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-613 for Thursday, 05-03-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PJ 855885 (KASARAGOD)

Agent Name: ARJUN P

Agency No.: S 1035

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

PA 855885 PB 855885

PC 855885 PD 855885

PE 855885 PF 855885

PG 855885 PH 855885

PK 855885 PL 855885 PM 855885

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PD 580743 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: C S BABU

Agency No.: A 4806

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PL 595642 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: REENA MUNTHAZ

Agency No.: Q 4967

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0369 1687 2568 3061 3076 4392 4499 5371 5541 5696 6151 6362 8005 8148 8440 8625 8924 9110 9960

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0120 0337 0589 3766 4276 4665

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0591 0726 1594 2709 3038 3207 3896 3989 4780 4900 6052 6058 6115 6622 6981 7003 7211 7294 7788 7836 7870 8540 8747 9757 9826

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0080 0347 0391 0553 0706 0710 0737 0757 1192 1268 1505 1571 2041 2046 2057 2117 2152 2314 2406 2482 2503 2730 2886 2928 2931 2942 3044 3160 3726 4014 4345 4459 4531 4573 4596 4706 4755 4824 5093 5451 5651 5734 5747 5778 5939 6195 6320 6334 6472 6637 6715 6834 6853 7087 7116 7238 7588 7619 7650 7675 7957 8041 8249 8306 8604 8902 9006 9045 9056 9064 9285 9293 9629 9703 9896 9958

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

0142 0344 0378 0476 0698 0777 0781 1052 1137 1312 1409 1580 1680 1729 1786 1920 1999 2040 2137 2580 2595 2622 2706 2792 2952 2997 3197 3329 3387 3539 3650 3723 3785 3916 3920 4400 4401 4465 4511 4724 4994 5122 5216 5238 5283 5514 5645 5666 5711 5766 6047 6135 6161 6604 6613 6636 6655 6667 6806 6867 7047 7053 7098 7437 7573 7580 7656 7666 7962 8011 8097 8136 8221 8278 8347 8503 8762 9177 9183 9408 9532 9537 9538 9689

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

0149 0211 0266 0346 0496 0504 0580 0584 0647 0657 0783 0840 0872 0898 0928 1107 1133 1199 1233 1283 1292 1328 1341 1422 1495 1542 1569 1639 1652 1741 1748 1827 1842 1873 1981 2019 2102 2136 2297 2321 2389 2409 2430 2465 2491 2519 2549 2553 2603 2775 2832 2872 2888 2906 3011 3123 3250 3320 3396 3540 3549 3593 3649 3834 3874 3942 4067 4155 4184 4251 4268 4347 4417 4437 4440 4441 4556 4654 4708 4778 4782 4791 4858 4906 4947 5010 5085 5147 5241 5497 5523 5537 5629 5642 5763 5815 5844 6017 6018 6023 6066 6081 6090 6111 6150 6185 6316 6422 6526 6582 6751 6803 6858 6877 6925 6970 7164 7181 7232 7261 7298 7309 7327 7334 7461 7692 7993 8113 8234 8304 8318 8504 8522 8541 8593 8605 8606 8671 8718 8756 8799 8840 8860 8920 9048 9078 9130 9359 9428 9468 9498 9674 9725 9828 9839 9872

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 when the Government of Kerala set up a dedicated lottery department to conduct draws for the public. Unlike private lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery is fully run and managed by the government, which ensures complete transparency and reliability.

Multiple weekly lotteries like Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, and Karunya are conducted under this system. Every draw is carried out under the supervision of government officials and public representatives, making the process fair and unbiased.

The Kerala Lottery results are published daily on the official website and also announced in leading newspapers. This helps winners easily check their ticket numbers and claim their prize money without any confusion. Over the years, the Kerala Lottery has gained popularity for offering huge prize amounts and being one of the most genuine lottery systems in India.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

