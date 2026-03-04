Kerala Lottery Result: March 04, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-42 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot! | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Lottery results for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-42 will be announced today, Wednesday, March 04, 2026, at 3 PM. The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-42 winners list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-42 for Wednesday, 04-03-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DU 274794 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: SHAJU E X

Agency No.: R 12116

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

DN 274794 DO 274794

DP 274794 DR 274794

DS 274794 DT 274794

DV 274794 DW 274794

DX 274794 DY 274794 DZ 274794

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DO 232045 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: NASEER H

Agency No.: T 6225

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DN 793700 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: ARJUN U S

Agency No.: Y 5978

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0675 0937 1172 1354 1620 2334 2377 2381 3129 3692 3716 4897 4906 5200 6359 7729 7952 8110 8499

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0335 4266 5904 6907 6973 9496

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

1412 1572 1600 2510 2538 3001 3029 3217 3710 4223 4376 4874 4891 5368 6568 6748 7479 7572 7597 7632 8397 8476 9175 9265 9920

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0069 0225 0242 0283 0286 0556 0704 0777 1074 1090 1101 1235 1394 1547 1833 1958 1965 2030 2054 2253 2301 2351 2402 2695 2771 3183 3328 4006 4027 4138 4308 4426 4455 4480 4485 4626 4634 4739 4783 5008 5110 5308 5549 5644 5663 6030 6122 6455 6462 6677 7037 7388 7400 7442 7517 7574 7611 7705 7817 7864 7919 8321 8440 8519 8527 8557 8697 8753 8828 8990 9061 9329 9436 9449 9611 9806

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0114 0685 0946 1033 1085 1129 1131 1139 1200 1361 1395 1593 1717 1746 1781 1877 2118 2368 2395 2599 2963 3095 3113 3203 3389 3421 3457 3464 3520 3688 3837 3939 4083 4198 4231 4306 4323 4348 4409 4431 4500 4593 4629 4757 4832 5017 5038 5074 5171 5199 5352 5451 5562 5590 5875 6015 6063 6157 6185 6236 6310 6388 6423 6430 6519 6613 6787 6911 7320 7408 7606 7677 7679 7704 7805 7825 7961 8046 8076 8336 8430 8642 8742 8890 9015 9091 9128 9191 9211 9248 9284 9405 9618 9807 9905 9998

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0030 0039 0076 0106 0125 0358 0428 0436 0551 0578 0589 0602 0733 0843 1006 1037 1041 1118 1221 1302 1313 1528 1539 1769 1885 2072 2079 2116 2154 2327 2541 2558 2707 2853 2980 3043 3099 3152 3186 3193 3236 3585 3607 3623 3700 3791 3810 3821 3879 3887 3907 3973 4107 4185 4208 4361 4416 4439 4459 4496 4501 4559 4572 4864 4931 5101 5128 5202 5265 5341 5349 5383 5469 5569 5629 5635 5655 5717 5728 5911 5982 6207 6225 6339 6375 6428 6533 6551 6624 6669 6702 6753 6782 6948 7096 7186 7273 7366 7447 7627 7675 7829 7853 7981 8149 8173 8197 8246 8349 8358 8390 8412 8501 8507 8626 8821 8843 8844 8867 8898 9000 9083 9152 9162 9249 9300 9301 9384 9409 9512 9521 9559 9643 9728 9768 9792 9985 9988

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala, making it the first state in the country to set up an official lottery department. The entire process—from ticket sales and number selection to the announcement of results—is managed by the state government. This ensures fairness, transparency, and credibility with no room for irregularities.

The Kerala lottery draws are conducted in the presence of government officials and public representatives, ensuring complete trust and impartiality. The results are published daily on the official Kerala lottery website as well as in newspapers, making it easy for winners to check and claim their prize money.

Types of Kerala Lotteries

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Among these, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF-80) are the most popular.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery: Held every Tuesday, it was introduced to support women’s welfare programs in Kerala.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery: Known for its big prize pool, it attracts thousands of participants weekly.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the state also runs bumper lotteries during special occasions such as Christmas, New Year, Onam, Monsoon, and Pooja. Some of the most famous ones are the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

Kerala Lottery Prize Money

The prize money in Kerala lotteries varies depending on the draw.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery offers a massive ₹1 Crore as the first prize and ₹10 Lakh as the second prize.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery gives the winner a top reward of ₹75 Lakh.

Bumper lotteries usually carry even higher prize amounts, making them extremely popular among lottery players.

Dhanalekshmi DL-42: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.