Kerala Lottery Result: March 03, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-509 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-509 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, March 03, 2026, at 3 PM, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official results will be uploaded on the Kerala Lottery website at 4 PM for public viewing. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-509 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-509 for Tuesday, 03-02-2026.

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SF 468699 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: KAMARAJAN R

Agency No.: P 6735

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SA 468699 SB 468699

SC 468699 SD 468699

SE 468699 SG 468699

SH 468699 SJ 468699

SK 468699 SL 468699 SM 468699

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SJ 626475 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: ALIYAR KUNJU

Agency No.: Q 3298

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SK 818356 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: JENSON C J

Agency No.: R 6548

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0324 0728 1153 1897 2505 3487 3741 3990 4919 5251 5351 5412 5720 6574 8019 8249 8849 9214 9905

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2277 7619 7862 8061 8408 9845

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0042 0876 0883 0915 1575 1732 2955 2963 3596 3677 3705 3751 3798 4180 4671 4849 5401 6008 6256 8022 8837 9054 9866 9894 9924

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0617 0794 1039 1136 1233 1260 1467 2141 2412 2427 2446 2629 2662 2714 2746 2774 2987 3388 3594 3604 3946 4104 4115 4129 4148 4297 4388 4490 4561 4649 4742 4746 4758 4848 4893 4966 5102 5162 5237 5407 5440 5469 5523 5756 5824 5836 5892 6127 6148 6160 6311 6337 6573 6615 6705 6753 6842 7037 7158 7542 7732 7909 8095 8124 8154 8208 8243 8344 8487 8512 8549 8599 9117 9352 9508 9633

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

0551 0576 0753 0757 1286 1351 1545 1595 1625 1695 1920 2004 2190 2357 2613 2635 2824 2948 3124 3127 3223 3386 3583 3605 3665 3774 3809 3839 3853 3952 4028 4248 4429 4446 4455 4678 4805 4818 4945 5037 5039 5169 5195 5279 5383 5390 5568 5643 5648 5819 5919 6072 6349 6425 6456 6542 6585 6660 6700 6766 6852 7002 7163 7227 7247 7692 7788 7875 8128 8149 8161 8216 8580 8581 8706 8724 8857 9058 9076 9171 9334 9337 9505 9511 9599 9629 9631 9632 9782 9825

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0013 0059 0072 0086 0097 0154 0188 0193 0329 0402 0455 0466 0733 0817 0843 0887 0895 0899 1079 1089 1137 1272 1500 1507 1640 1687 1722 1817 1822 1869 1992 2062 2225 2389 2449 2480 2510 2542 2693 2731 2814 2818 2858 3018 3099 3118 3179 3347 3353 3410 3473 3486 3694 3747 3823 3860 4107 4160 4277 4285 4341 4387 4442 4460 4471 4584 4613 4632 4700 4702 4725 4774 4819 4862 4915 4985 5055 5107 5118 5129 5140 5159 5217 5318 5612 5626 5767 5935 5973 6006 6131 6138 6198 6353 6509 6577 6600 6803 6901 6956 7030 7034 7073 7172 7213 7216 7246 7349 7387 7411 7589 7604 7624 7653 7667 7678 7774 7777 7801 7848 7963 7976 8071 8099 8114 8116 8136 8138 8158 8209 8382 8505 8558 8570 8605 8629 8632 8913 8930 9027 9108 9241 9271 9637 9638 9657 9722 9863 9892 9973

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-509: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.