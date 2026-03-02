Kerala Lottery Result Live, March 02, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-43 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

Kerala: The wait is finally over for Kerala lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-43 lottery results for Monday, March 02, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-43 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-43 for Monday, 02-02-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BG 177692 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: VANAJA U P

Agency No.:M 4442

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BA 177692 BB 177692

BC 177692 BD 177692

BE 177692 BF 177692

BH 177692 BJ 177692

BK 177692 BL 177692 BM 177692

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BD 682990 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: RAJASEKHARA KURUP K G

Agency No.: H 1152

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BG 741300 (ATTINGAL)

Agent Name: SHINE D T

Agency No.: T 3795

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0360 1299 2186 3032 4043 4203 4227 4342 5019 5184 5888 6000 6796 6956 8075 8894 9268 9324 9488

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0381 0647 0864 2202 7060 9295

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0335 0386 0816 1166 2200 2247 2798 3022 3800 4080 4510 4544 5489 6078 6242 6551 6699 6909 6993 7268 7678 7952 8453 8963 9841

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0228 0292 0343 0355 0569 0618 0638 0662 0712 0888 0929 1099 1252 1349 1519 1577 1632 1735 1756 2087 2333 2376 2474 2562 2948 3027 3063 3380 3420 3461 3582 3620 3634 3707 3790 3848 4223 4400 4691 4701 4778 4989 5131 5408 5501 5563 5644 5677 5723 5727 5932 6052 6405 6682 6807 6933 7499 7799 7873 8134 8140 8232 8381 8522 8523 8934 9070 9095 9112 9125 9290 9327 9600 9685 9749 9830

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

0025 0345 0396 0483 0528 0563 0686 0733 0805 0830 0896 1096 1325 1427 1637 1669 1757 1867 1937 2039 2075 2590 2695 2910 3108 3117 3127 3512 3602 3683 3700 3745 3931 4142 4267 4677 4727 4738 4838 4846 4895 5038 5195 5344 5400 5449 5570 5660 5734 5746 5844 5987 6338 6388 6541 6739 6772 6935 6954 7011 7041 7098 7229 7273 7511 7532 7535 7618 7666 8041 8167 8275 8310 8355 8442 8588 8615 8747 8787 8904 8913 8996 9210 9255 9336 9345 9534 9613 9616 9621 9792 9817 9822 9942

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

6460 2717 2916 7334 7210 0098 6073 8251 1339 6291 3362 2624 8627 7303 9273 6020 0549 4024 3415 3024 9961 8364 4998 4361 6371 9313 0759 6410 1064 7982 2184 9381 8219 8539 3147 1948 5119 2915 9868 1715 2358 3236 5313 9628 6427 7154 4013 2985 6148 8666 8151 5302 3473 0319 7107 7384 8829 9024 5341 1619 8123 4485 0944 4403 5605 4055 8837 7352 9332 7252 5146 7045 2192 0104 7385 7974 2336 0792 5223 2008 8941 8497 3080 8601 1232 3952 5427 9705 2722 3317 7675 9892 5124 4521 2002 6627 8064 1491 2905 2210 0316 6285 9729 2666 0928 3164 2437 7514 3694 2639 0603 7524 2309 5875 0297 3701 7685 2807 9454 7297 2130 1132 6606 2990 6008 7690 2603 7414 0689 6906 9747 0710 1838 0151 5667 9361 4949 9227 5194 1546 1100 3936

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.