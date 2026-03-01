Kerala Lottery Result: March 01, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-44 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery Result for Kerala Samrudhi SM-44 will be declared today, Sunday, March 01 2026, at 3 PM, while the official result list will be available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as FPJ provides live updates of the Kerala Samrudhi SM-44 results. If you’ve purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-44 for Sunday, 01-03-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MS 587789 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: XAVIER V T

Agency No.: E 2679

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MN 587789 MO 587789

MP 587789 MR 587789

MT 587789 MU 587789

MV 587789 MW 587789

MX 587789 MY 587789 MZ 587789

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MU 815258 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: SREENIVASAN M

Agency No.: H 723

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MO 539805 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: ANGEL MARY JOSEPH

Agency No.: K 10021

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0191 1011 1347 1474 1704 1719 2717 3113 3523 4718 5118 5523 6428 7026 7711 7890 9100 9378 9697

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0462 1369 2412 4137 4701 8015

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0917 1261 1506 1591 1623 1813 2066 3004 3437 3530 3773 4192 4309 7023 7920 8021 8227 8288 8362 8518 8620 8628 9080 9297 9905

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0131 0248 0451 0499 0515 0517 0758 0998 1134 1299 1311 1533 1619 1748 2150 2347 2395 2491 2876 2958 3145 3222 3230 3257 3258 3312 3314 3332 3538 3865 4135 4522 4553 4586 4997 5391 5478 5559 5663 5664 5898 5987 6280 6306 6417 6433 6473 6641 6788 6912 7090 7145 7318 7338 7367 7371 7518 7532 7546 7669 7792 7844 7963 8037 8295 8398 8492 8662 8800 9131 9300 9619 9684 9760 9853 9948

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0168 0190 0294 0307 0309 0349 0368 0397 0566 0586 0687 0829 0897 1003 1029 1143 1154 1159 1257 1457 1566 1929 1963 1978 2079 2093 2265 2344 2771 2813 3272 3433 3559 3583 3635 3809 3953 4062 4134 4205 4264 4315 4399 4414 4528 4576 4585 4664 4715 4732 4768 5073 5120 5340 5795 5964 6063 6115 6145 6222 6340 6362 6544 6793 6800 6840 7033 7236 7285 7450 7470 7495 7564 7588 7703 7709 7827 7888 8092 8181 8216 8254 8630 8682 8713 8760 9236 9396 9485 9529 9811 9912

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0017 0346 0373 0395 0605 0763 0793 0890 1025 1135 1199 1251 1385 1513 1526 1588 1598 1682 1749 1750 1791 1808 1935 2387 2406 2417 2480 2569 2598 2610 2630 2648 2689 2740 2852 2874 2981 3088 3168 3263 3288 3396 3398 3502 3517 3545 3592 3593 3648 3681 3716 3770 3779 3830 3908 3960 3994 3998 4018 4196 4242 4272 4308 4313 4499 4500 4506 4558 4621 4623 4663 4704 4712 4792 4876 4916 4932 5006 5008 5014 5039 5074 5103 5134 5623 5629 5852 5880 5915 6079 6099 6132 6204 6232 6361 6372 6380 6557 6669 6902 6984 7113 7126 7128 7132 7147 7212 7220 7396 7590 7598 7611 7652 7654 7780 7829 7898 7906 7921 7973 8053 8103 8122 8331 8368 8374 8411 8465 8550 8808 8826 8841 8853 8862 8879 8897 8920 9239 9267 9369 9442 9641 9665 9828 9832 9848 9852 9939 9976 9986

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-44: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.