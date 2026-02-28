Kerala Lottery Result: February 28, 2026 - Karunya KR-744 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Karunya KR-744 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, February 28 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-744 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-744 for Saturday, 28-02-2026.

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KC 333913 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: VIJEESH R V

Agency No.: P 2823

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KA 333913 KB 333913

KD 333913 KE 333913

KF 333913 KG 333913

KH 333913 KJ 333913

KK 333913 KL 333913 KM 333913

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KL 868765 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: BINU C

Agency No.: A 6347

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KK 846428 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: ANEESH P J

Agency No.: A 3835

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0246 1859 2440 3188 3896 3918 4120 4667 4985 5130 5233 5455 6064 6077 6135 8644 8656 9121

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2045 2867 3836 6121 7871 8746

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0085 0290 0519 0688 1150 2644 2855 2939 4181 4796 5001 5047 5114 5217 5524 5759 6280 6648 6889 7826 8705 9016 9460 9784 9988

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0105 0163 0588 0665 0879 0972 1115 1201 1304 1373 1377 1502 1860 2113 2191 2205 2206 2359 2381 2457 2497 2741 2802 3043 3140 3286 3332 3375 3418 3622 3789 3832 3999 4002 4026 4080 4177 4189 4234 4339 4462 4503 4538 4566 4697 4761 5000 5145 5530 5561 6084 6237 6381 6424 6643 7123 7296 7509 7562 8048 8058 8339 8621 8753 8784 8793 8829 8863 8866 8979 9012 9036 9104 9712 9738 9750

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0021 0243 0249 0270 0294 0946 1103 1171 1279 1291 1327 1344 1423 1497 1580 1744 1755 1851 1857 2005 2296 2298 2304 2329 2566 2730 2817 2898 3204 3336 3430 3492 3497 3713 3810 3829 4086 4265 4306 4337 4426 4570 4658 4668 4700 4830 4837 5273 5795 5833 6335 6342 6433 6689 6820 6824 6853 6854 6907 7128 7144 7199 7273 7412 7510 7763 7841 7889 8195 8200 8434 8445 8574 8637 8680 8758 8837 8909 9165 9298 9338 9351 9379 9414 9487 9514 9515 9698 9807 9844 9897 9953

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0025 0203 0226 0364 0540 0559 0577 0659 0684 0691 0702 0845 1206 1236 1239 1379 1389 1488 1591 1618 1625 1657 1687 1717 1924 1992 2125 2367 2397 2409 2591 2675 2743 2784 2789 2928 2948 3003 3015 3307 3350 3358 3436 3445 3513 3655 3760 3773 3815 3877 3947 4077 4116 4160 4210 4388 4405 4429 4448 4583 4873 4929 4965 5100 5110 5172 5260 5261 5539 5583 5712 5941 6010 6146 6168 6283 6359 6475 6745 6829 6835 6843 6871 6885 6901 7016 7056 7097 7119 7125 7210 7301 7322 7384 7395 7482 7486 7488 7513 7523 7537 7628 7732 7797 7866 7880 7891 7918 7978 7990 7996 8015 8033 8202 8257 8312 8387 8465 8516 8540 8548 8573 8593 8615 8666 8672 8675 8756 8813 8827 8903 8907 8922 9112 9207 9212 9360 9449 9558 9628 9652 9802 9852 9987

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.