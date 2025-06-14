Kerala Lottery Result: June 14, 2025 - Karunya KR-710 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Karunya KR-710 on Saturday, June 14, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-710 for Thursday, 14-06-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

KE 510311 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: P HARIDAS

Agency No.: P 3000

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KA 510311 KB 510311

KC 510311 KD 510311

KF 510311 KG 510311

KH 510311 KJ 510311

KK 510311 KL 510311 KM 510311

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- [25 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

KF 120515 (ADIMALY)

Agent Name: SHIFA MARY POULOSE

Agency No.: Y 4570

3rd Prize: ₹10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

KF 479341 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: FIROZ KHAN M R

Agency No.: Y 2966

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0344 0688 1391 1590 2185 2360 2922 3171 4355 4819 4863 5805 6777 7171 7181 7865 8574 8691 9790 9924

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1277 1518 2644 7620 8265 9458

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0092 2607 3205 4475 4651 4932 5415 5995 6115 6155 6194 6212 6217 7002 7603 7851 7858 7910 8328 8350 8440 8585 9127 9241 9536 9563 9665 9667 9850 9886

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0524 0841 0849 0888 0952 1193 1229 1327 1349 1399 1423 1427 1557 1714 1813 1831 1926 2252 2359 2466 2549 2620 2625 3071 3381 3410 3444 3576 4017 4037 4070 4071 4162 4413 4506 4577 4909 4956 5357 6166 6208 6353 6414 6466 6533 6660 7075 7090 7098 7170 7261 7320 7368 7440 7551 7552 7562 7584 7592 7825 7884 7888 7901 8237 8608 8725 8763 8806 9285 9302 9326 9329 9350 9360 9361 9860

8th Prize: ₹200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

9947 1575 8706 1108 6009 3281 2480 2677 0879 5757 0915 6518 0404 3364 4494 2446 9402 4691 7324 0123 1231 7269 8867 3239 3631 8838 7922 9739 7760 3100 7566 1648 6470 8073 9922 9680

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results of the Kerala Lottery can be checked on the official websites of statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info and follow the steps.

How to claim the prize money

If you think you've won a prize, check your lottery ticket numbers with the ones printed in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches a winning number, you can get a prize. To get your prize, go to the Kerala Lottery offices at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days after the draw. Winners are advised to take the winning ticket and a valid ID to claim their prize money.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.