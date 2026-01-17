Kerala Lottery Result: January 17, 2026 - Karunya KR-739 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot! | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Karunya KR-739 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, January 17 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-739 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

You can view the results for the Karunya KR-739 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Saturday, January 17, 2026, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-739 for Saturday, 17-01-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KT 409745 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: JOHNSON VARGHESE

Agency No.: W 539

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KN 409745 KO 409745

KP 409745 KR 409745

KS 409745 KU 409745

KV 409745 KW 409745

KX 409745 KY 409745 KZ 409745

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KT 206358 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: NITHIN RAJ K V

Agency No.: R 7852

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KW 376919 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: DHANESH V

Agency No.: C 7176

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0551 1482 1973 2135 2163 2221 2661 2672 5572 6495 7143 7525 7589 7945 8025 9131 9227 9459 9667

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2772 5355 6679 7010 7662 8226

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0017 0196 0998 2118 2293 2593 3318 3342 3512 4276 4623 4857 4881 5810 5837 5844 6248 6600 7493 7910 8418 8602 9187 9528 9694

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0033 0187 0190 0218 0267 0439 0760 0835 0990 1380 1424 1488 1692 1703 1862 1921 1960 1997 2073 2120 2143 2212 2235 2483 2533 2800 2975 3051 3062 3117 3394 3520 3819 3963 4020 4151 4168 4533 4678 4941 4968 5158 5687 5712 5882 5885 5904 5963 5979 6307 6372 6643 7000 7022 7330 7541 7689 7704 7709 7849 8082 8271 8315 8414 8649 8771 8826 9038 9041 9063 9110 9284 9407 9793 9914 9960

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0025 0367 0382 0399 0412 0508 0544 0657 0702 0783 0854 1026 1088 1255 1369 1704 1737 2074 2536 2605 2620 2650 2702 3075 3093 3234 3271 3354 3363 3501 3575 3618 3622 3885 4032 4068 4086 4413 4688 4741 4774 4796 4805 4932 4942 5095 5161 5306 5695 6136 6204 6387 6406 6457 6461 6467 6963 7033 7126 7172 7281 7482 7526 7562 7577 7630 7644 7690 7980 8005 8051 8067 8092 8206 8218 8404 8410 8461 8560 8585 8694 8766 8770 8954 9069 9348 9368 9472 9644 9717 9771 9892

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

8925 9429 5649 2208 6082 8711 1053 6048 3841 1794 8046 8846 7336 0431 7679 3479 2035 9213 4249 1085 3594 1622 0073 2933 0388 4504 6711 0410 2695 6217 3244 1563 8123 7401 5503 8406 2002 4803 7089 0584 4789 6149 1875 3794 9696 9258 7929 7711 9669 3767 5212 9494 5588 2732 6946 8622 7516 1496 0578 8910 0882 3061 2185 2436 7771 8486 1494 9121 1201 1439 6135 1068 0204 2690 5444 0319 6977 2707 3011 0487 9493 4055 0637 8453 8691 4433 1788 7275 0218 9999 4395 1328 6099 1258 8011 2074 9500 8435 5152 8186 6437 3004 2719 1301

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

