 Kerala Lottery Result: January 16, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 36 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Lottery Result: January 16, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 36 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result: January 16, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 36 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-36 on Friday, January 16, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-36 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, January 16, 2026, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-35 for Friday, 9-1-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan RSSB 4th Grade Result 2026 Declared At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Over 21 Lakh Candidates Appeared
Rajasthan RSSB 4th Grade Result 2026 Declared At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Over 21 Lakh Candidates Appeared
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP’s ‘Rasmalai’ Victory Sparks Cheers, Jibes And Questions On Social Media
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP’s ‘Rasmalai’ Victory Sparks Cheers, Jibes And Questions On Social Media
RCB Propose AI-Enabled Cameras Worth ₹4.5 Cr At Chinnaswamy Following Stampede As Search For IPL 2026 Home Ground Continues
RCB Propose AI-Enabled Cameras Worth ₹4.5 Cr At Chinnaswamy Following Stampede As Search For IPL 2026 Home Ground Continues
National Startup Day Salutes India’s Risk-Takers, Piyush Goyal Endorses Aman Gupta’s Call For Real Execution
National Startup Day Salutes India’s Risk-Takers, Piyush Goyal Endorses Aman Gupta’s Call For Real Execution

(Common to all series)

RV 285002 (KATTAPPANA)

Agent Name: SARAL BANU

Agency No.: Y 4677

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

RN 285002  RO 285002

RP 285002  RR 285002

RS 285002  RT 285002

RU 285002  RW 285002

RX 285002  RY 285002  RZ 285002

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RR 820833 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: PRAMOD K M

Agency No.: K 8681

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RU 850302 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: SURESH BABU K

Agency No.: P 4142

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0050  1521  2198  3130  3746  4081  4352  4458  4631  5325  5662  6482  6510  7838  8256  8643  9006  9076  9482

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0695  3197  3307  4054  5403  9752

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

1099  1211  1223  1623  1699  2272  2301  2687  2810  3157  3497  4329  4466  4506  4817  5295  5513  5892  6006  6649  7060  7569  8784  9227  9510

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0005  0283  0448  0570  0929  0941  0992  1387  1911  1979  2104  2154  2426  2594  2682  2702  2790  3050  3513  3555  3619  3622  3709  3769  3861  4058  4099  4105  4115  4285  4331  4355  4518  4661  4677  4836  4917  5386  5498  5527  5814  5874  6071  6076  6570  6579  6680  6690  6848  6908  7053  7528  7678  7720  7745  7755  7832  8070  8234  8385  8509  8551  8712  8732  9191  9248  9275  9323  9376  9397  9398  9698  9768  9792  9954  9967

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0013  0072  0104  0440  0487  0530  0582  0667  0703  0839  0942  0947  0962  0993  1068  1293  1358  1541  1898  1942  2168  2321  2389  2402  2482  2501  2662  2802  2860  2882  2901  2977  3088  3341  3354  3409  3444  3456  3500  3577  3814  3929  4028  4211  4422  4612  4900  4921  5101  5235  5316  5477  5530  5551  5635  5717  5725  6175  6580  6793  6829  6912  6990  7062  7069  7406  7448  7551  7560  7588  7761  7933  8170  8243  8302  8318  8331  8382  8456  8645  8676  8800  8805  8814  8817  8927  9019  9107  9130  9734  9780  9861

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0078  0148  0179  0237  0247  0309  0393  0452  0596  0766  0781  0821  0936  1074  1090  1120  1141  1166  1183  1201  1226  1268  1291  1309  1456  1607  1696  1786  1890  2072  2073  2217  2263  2264  2282  2327  2362  2368  2886  2978  2986  2997  3041  3120  3259  3264  3410  3492  3553  3615  3670  3811  3850  3945  3966  3990  4151  4203  4336  4362  4411  4470  4477  4494  4611  4681  4708  4714  4746  4954  5178  5281  5339  5353  5461  5473  5594  5597  5731  5890  5918  5992  6172  6204  6224  6244  6447  6449  6484  6492  6500  6616  6734  6952  6975  7018  7057  7085  7093  7232  7266  7296  7312  7329  7414  7483  7498  7669  7675  7784  7825  7903  7984  8057  8172  8178  8257  8300  8316  8434  8537  8601  8667  8705  8776  8894  8910  8950  8956  9085  9102  9184  9233  9336  9471  9529  9537  9634  9783  9785  9822  9902  9934  9997

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-36: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Read Also
Kerala Lottery Result: January 15, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-606 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dramatic Chase Caught On Camera: Thieves Attempt To Run Over Cops In Delhi's Vivek Vihar, Arrested...
Dramatic Chase Caught On Camera: Thieves Attempt To Run Over Cops In Delhi's Vivek Vihar, Arrested...
Kerala Lottery Result: January 16, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 36 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...
Kerala Lottery Result: January 16, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 36 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...
UP: Devotees Begin Worshipping Viral Dog Circling Hanuman Idol, Considering It Spiritual...
UP: Devotees Begin Worshipping Viral Dog Circling Hanuman Idol, Considering It Spiritual...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 16, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 16, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
'No Party In World Has Demolished As Many Temples As BJP': Akhilesh Yadav On Demolition Drives...
'No Party In World Has Demolished As Many Temples As BJP': Akhilesh Yadav On Demolition Drives...