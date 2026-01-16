Kerala Lottery Result: January 16, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 36 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-36 on Friday, January 16, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-36 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, January 16, 2026, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-35 for Friday, 9-1-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

RV 285002 (KATTAPPANA)

Agent Name: SARAL BANU

Agency No.: Y 4677

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

RN 285002 RO 285002

RP 285002 RR 285002

RS 285002 RT 285002

RU 285002 RW 285002

RX 285002 RY 285002 RZ 285002

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RR 820833 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: PRAMOD K M

Agency No.: K 8681

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RU 850302 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: SURESH BABU K

Agency No.: P 4142

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0050 1521 2198 3130 3746 4081 4352 4458 4631 5325 5662 6482 6510 7838 8256 8643 9006 9076 9482

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0695 3197 3307 4054 5403 9752

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

1099 1211 1223 1623 1699 2272 2301 2687 2810 3157 3497 4329 4466 4506 4817 5295 5513 5892 6006 6649 7060 7569 8784 9227 9510

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0005 0283 0448 0570 0929 0941 0992 1387 1911 1979 2104 2154 2426 2594 2682 2702 2790 3050 3513 3555 3619 3622 3709 3769 3861 4058 4099 4105 4115 4285 4331 4355 4518 4661 4677 4836 4917 5386 5498 5527 5814 5874 6071 6076 6570 6579 6680 6690 6848 6908 7053 7528 7678 7720 7745 7755 7832 8070 8234 8385 8509 8551 8712 8732 9191 9248 9275 9323 9376 9397 9398 9698 9768 9792 9954 9967

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0013 0072 0104 0440 0487 0530 0582 0667 0703 0839 0942 0947 0962 0993 1068 1293 1358 1541 1898 1942 2168 2321 2389 2402 2482 2501 2662 2802 2860 2882 2901 2977 3088 3341 3354 3409 3444 3456 3500 3577 3814 3929 4028 4211 4422 4612 4900 4921 5101 5235 5316 5477 5530 5551 5635 5717 5725 6175 6580 6793 6829 6912 6990 7062 7069 7406 7448 7551 7560 7588 7761 7933 8170 8243 8302 8318 8331 8382 8456 8645 8676 8800 8805 8814 8817 8927 9019 9107 9130 9734 9780 9861

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0078 0148 0179 0237 0247 0309 0393 0452 0596 0766 0781 0821 0936 1074 1090 1120 1141 1166 1183 1201 1226 1268 1291 1309 1456 1607 1696 1786 1890 2072 2073 2217 2263 2264 2282 2327 2362 2368 2886 2978 2986 2997 3041 3120 3259 3264 3410 3492 3553 3615 3670 3811 3850 3945 3966 3990 4151 4203 4336 4362 4411 4470 4477 4494 4611 4681 4708 4714 4746 4954 5178 5281 5339 5353 5461 5473 5594 5597 5731 5890 5918 5992 6172 6204 6224 6244 6447 6449 6484 6492 6500 6616 6734 6952 6975 7018 7057 7085 7093 7232 7266 7296 7312 7329 7414 7483 7498 7669 7675 7784 7825 7903 7984 8057 8172 8178 8257 8300 8316 8434 8537 8601 8667 8705 8776 8894 8910 8950 8956 9085 9102 9184 9233 9336 9471 9529 9537 9634 9783 9785 9822 9902 9934 9997

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-36: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

