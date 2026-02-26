Kerala Lottery Result: February 26, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-612 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Karunya Plus KN-612 lottery results for Thursday, February 26, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result PDF available on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. This weekly Kerala Karunya Plus lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the winning numbers here for ticket holders looking to check the complete winner list.

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PU 650286 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

Agent Name: ARUN M A

Agency No.: E 8614

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

PN 650286 PO 650286

PP 650286 PR 650286

PS 650286 PT 650286

PV 650286 PW 650286

PX 650286 PY 650286 PZ 650286

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PT 617033 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: M A NAZAR

Agency No.: A 2292

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PO 363606 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: R KANNAN

Agency No.: P 1938

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0504 1438 1829 2390 2658 3188 3297 3929 4679 4996 5221 5522 5696 6450 6639 8146 8704 9219 9331

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2302 3528 4092 4323 4639 6763

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

1053 1413 1706 2346 2404 2452 2610 2942 2951 4069 4177 4787 4913 4938 6552 6974 7184 7553 7601 8023 8383 8388 9477 9810 9832

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0009 0145 0147 0258 0289 0429 0448 0523 0714 0744 0813 0824 0848 0855 0999 1019 1242 1297 1657 1692 1737 1876 1919 2114 2194 2248 2280 2370 2632 2699 2763 2843 2989 3322 3406 3678 3768 3773 3865 3973 4119 4238 4304 4375 4388 4451 4502 4792 4847 5228 5279 5622 5657 5762 5847 6299 6381 6524 6547 6760 7203 7288 7308 7381 7432 7589 7611 7688 7797 7872 7937 8463 8545 8656 8844 8971

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

0050 0066 0218 0227 0228 0349 0407 0452 0515 0542 0636 0745 0986 1207 1298 1423 1602 1717 2009 2266 2293 2495 2695 2741 2827 2937 3026 3096 3179 3220 3266 3398 3850 3885 4108 4163 4235 4245 4315 4504 4583 4740 4855 5059 5109 5308 5464 5691 5714 5743 5893 6217 6337 6357 6390 6573 6574 6706 6787 6894 6993 6994 7084 7179 7299 7356 7505 7522 7607 7715 7841 7884 7960 8001 8078 8088 8568 8796 9130 9297 9504 9769 9949 9960

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

0003 0014 0049 0088 0203 0244 0292 0294 0340 0352 0569 0638 0654 0702 0705 0809 0948 1107 1183 1233 1317 1371 1394 1501 1602 1628 1638 1643 1691 1701 1719 1747 1770 1809 1853 1934 2325 2435 2688 2725 2747 2808 2842 2908 3361 3416 3493 3552 3570 3622 3652 3698 3734 3760 3772 3863 3943 4015 4062 4172 4233 4322 4379 4386 4450 4612 4689 4709 4801 4840 4867 4878 4995 5001 5054 5188 5190 5196 5253 5467 5592 5604 5641 5747 5768 5835 5867 5926 5927 5972 5985 6036 6067 6134 6175 6258 6270 6372 6437 6447 6576 6609 6884 6908 6935 7210 7322 7377 7417 7431 7514 7561 7662 7712 7718 7792 7824 8014 8045 8070 8089 8099 8222 8512 8582 8596 8613 8672 8688 8707 8738 8795 8879 8885 8992 9104 9164 9249 9275 9309 9380 9435 9497 9534 9617 9654 9732 9740 9772 9827 9854 9873 9876 9883 9923 9996

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 when the Government of Kerala set up a dedicated lottery department to conduct draws for the public. Unlike private lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery is fully run and managed by the government, which ensures complete transparency and reliability.

Multiple weekly lotteries like Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, and Karunya are conducted under this system. Every draw is carried out under the supervision of government officials and public representatives, making the process fair and unbiased.

The Kerala Lottery results are published daily on the official website and also announced in leading newspapers. This helps winners easily check their ticket numbers and claim their prize money without any confusion. Over the years, the Kerala Lottery has gained popularity for offering huge prize amounts and being one of the most genuine lottery systems in India.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.