Kerala Lottery Result: February 25, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-41 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery results for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-41 will be announced today, Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 3 PM. The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-41 winners list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-41 for Wednesday, 25-02-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DB 500865

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

DA 500865 DC 500865

DD 500865 DE 500865

DF 500865 DG 500865

DH 500865 DJ 500865

DK 500865 DL 500865 DM 500865

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DL 276837

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DD 628529

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0141 0185 2685 3707 4373 4379 4967 5834 5854 6434 7070 7539 7785 8127 8341 8700 9678 9868 9942

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0555 2221 5628 6075 7075 9896

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0055 0324 0688 0803 1421 1977 2084 2299 2336 2947 3172 3484 3978 4483 4606 5572 6356 6628 6925 7023 7293 7461 8296 8331 9667

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0010 0077 0140 0221 0274 0294 0369 0413 0457 1027 1199 1366 1534 1572 1598 1780 1964 2003 2172 2252 2272 2343 2682 2689 2828 2974 2982 3082 3200 3235 3347 3392 3409 3502 3560 3673 3798 3904 4092 4252 4305 4840 4928 4945 5107 5344 5541 5815 5953 5987 6132 6136 6164 6165 6430 6566 6861 6944 7041 7110 7210 7342 7528 7590 7839 7860 8150 8643 8649 8843 8862 8992 9160 9677 9709 9940

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0360 0420 0650 0695 0782 1092 1177 1225 1299 1396 1628 1831 1970 2110 2116 2158 2289 2667 2683 2755 3369 3517 3589 3627 3693 4101 4251 4254 4266 4355 4523 4593 4634 4757 4868 5076 5129 5187 5418 5468 5509 5532 5579 5695 5821 5985 6421 6455 6507 6596 6678 6688 6747 6913 6985 7044 7115 7189 7212 7231 7290 7339 7720 7762 7888 7995 8013 8057 8074 8269 8301 8322 8371 8476 8625 8630 8855 9016 9041 9073 9115 9133 9189 9246 9326 9437 9531 9552 9560 9659 9757 9794 9840 9917 9931 9949

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0198 0211 0297 0334 0355 0365 0426 0635 0753 0855 0868 1046 1164 1422 1549 1608 1615 1636 1643 1756 1762 1777 1792 2126 2233 2256 2282 2705 2751 2783 2801 2872 3064 3193 3251 3333 3354 3380 3400 3617 3660 3799 3813 4013 4031 4033 4154 4183 4203 4352 4443 4453 4570 4597 4653 4753 4768 4887 4895 4915 4961 5012 5079 5117 5213 5313 5380 5381 5395 5513 5516 5521 5688 5776 5794 5813 5930 5952 5966 6010 6076 6090 6397 6472 6533 6543 6681 6862 7042 7072 7183 7241 7244 7270 7307 7437 7471 7536 7661 7742 7843 7859 7865 7941 7968 8129 8187 8201 8274 8408 8687 8768 8821 8856 8953 9128 9144 9170 9196 9253 9298 9316 9459 9478 9500 9515 9537 9549 9553 9704 9737 9762 9792 9884 9924 9934 9950 9979

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala, making it the first state in the country to set up an official lottery department. The entire process—from ticket sales and number selection to the announcement of results—is managed by the state government. This ensures fairness, transparency, and credibility with no room for irregularities.

The Kerala lottery draws are conducted in the presence of government officials and public representatives, ensuring complete trust and impartiality. The results are published daily on the official Kerala lottery website as well as in newspapers, making it easy for winners to check and claim their prize money.

Types of Kerala Lotteries

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Among these, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF-80) are the most popular.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery: Held every Tuesday, it was introduced to support women’s welfare programs in Kerala.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery: Known for its big prize pool, it attracts thousands of participants weekly.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the state also runs bumper lotteries during special occasions such as Christmas, New Year, Onam, Monsoon, and Pooja. Some of the most famous ones are the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

Kerala Lottery Prize Money

The prize money in Kerala lotteries varies depending on the draw.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery offers a massive ₹1 Crore as the first prize and ₹10 Lakh as the second prize.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery gives the winner a top reward of ₹75 Lakh.

Bumper lotteries usually carry even higher prize amounts, making them extremely popular among lottery players.

Dhanalekshmi DL-41: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.