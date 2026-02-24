Kerala Lottery Result: February 24, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-508 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-508 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 3 PM, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official results will be uploaded on the Kerala Lottery website at 4 PM for public viewing. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-507 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-508 for Tuesday, 24-02-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SB 543647 (VAIKKOM)

Agent Name: MEENAKSHY M

Agency No.: K 7682

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SA 543647 SC 543647

SD 543647 SE 543647

SF 543647 SG 543647

SH 543647 SJ 543647

SK 543647 SL 543647 SM 543647

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SB 296805 (VAIKKOM)

Agent Name: PRAVEEN K P

Agency No.: K 8932

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SL 233970 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: BIBI K JOHN

Agency No.: K 6214

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0118 0350 0704 1150 1152 1671 1798 4775 5141 5627 6134 6163 6500 6508 6691 7759 7979 9012 9076

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0569 0983 1959 3337 4194 8063

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0928 1079 1144 1168 1203 1498 1903 2173 2848 3006 4169 4740 4898 5409 5697 5904 6961 6966 7365 8158 8196 8305 8695 9223 9672

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0131 0317 0325 0526 0740 0774 0984 1242 1265 1347 1486 1523 1723 1779 2043 2110 2142 2314 2322 2360 2419 2639 2738 2780 2876 2989 3210 3287 3334 3861 3906 3921 4348 4358 4460 4544 4565 4729 4757 4939 4973 5267 5506 6019 6064 6117 6222 6255 6353 6402 6593 6698 6827 6994 7017 7261 7623 7656 7666 7961 8037 8088 8267 8349 8531 8687 8781 8784 8788 8957 9233 9281 9479 9502 9653 9823

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

0037 0258 0292 0396 0508 0573 0860 0976 1108 1114 1134 1299 1452 1683 1728 1764 1990 2135 2509 2582 2616 2783 2792 2859 2927 3049 3169 3173 3189 3243 3250 3325 3494 3588 3693 3912 4155 4186 4187 4218 4233 4364 4616 4625 4733 4737 4826 4918 4943 4980 5007 5157 5468 5529 5586 5877 6191 6408 6436 6449 6527 6534 6668 6879 6937 7005 7106 7194 7367 7524 7615 7709 7719 7931 7935 8087 8176 8198 8201 8333 8379 8473 8497 8700 8838 9050 9051 9405 9594 9652

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0045 0079 0200 0237 0346 0347 0352 0375 0446 0447 0473 0501 0580 1072 1094 1129 1157 1192 1303 1464 1508 1572 1579 1613 1718 1729 1897 2120 2149 2163 2283 2285 2299 2368 2370 2481 2482 2485 2578 2741 2756 2769 2850 2920 3247 3260 3289 3405 3497 3571 3597 3641 3657 3664 3706 3782 3801 4036 4132 4228 4267 4349 4397 4432 4596 4631 4675 4724 4930 4946 4977 5147 5183 5302 5345 5374 5636 5670 5718 5730 5757 5826 5847 5855 5929 5958 6006 6008 6015 6026 6083 6098 6174 6188 6264 6266 6417 6538 6686 6716 6788 6813 6881 6935 6962 6991 7066 7140 7171 7204 7308 7353 7435 7443 7649 7767 7772 7776 7927 7977 7982 8083 8140 8142 8186 8287 8290 8342 8383 8403 8530 8585 8668 8793 8855 9121 9195 9263 9509 9577 9643 9646 9742 9753 9789 9799 9830 9865 9930 9985

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-508: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.