Kerala Lottery Result Live, February 23, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-42 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

Kerala: The wait is finally over for Kerala lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-42 lottery results for Monday, February 23, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-42 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-42 for Monday, 23-02-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BW 826940 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: SHANTHI P C

Agency No.: Q 7744

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BN 826940 BO 826940

BP 826940 BR 826940

BS 826940 BT 826940

BU 826940 BV 826940

BX 826940 BY 826940 BZ 826940

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BS 208535 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: NUSHAD M K

Agency No.: W 533

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BU 582873 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: K CHELLA PANDYAN

Agency No.: K 4416

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0564 0839 1309 1411 2301 2664 3138 3337 4246 4249 4353 5656 5729 6101 6641 7012 7561 8397 8717

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1340 2505 4122 5058 6076 8690

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0278 0438 0857 1707 1778 1856 1904 2133 2688 2697 2765 3471 4351 5069 5415 6217 6627 6732 7499 7715 7811 8157 8233 8539 9961

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0223 0677 0721 0792 0868 0903 1167 1281 1314 1354 1384 1419 1486 1508 1630 1673 1783 1793 1898 2005 2025 2034 2043 2155 2575 2655 2781 3007 3090 3390 3409 3781 3900 3901 3938 3963 4072 4267 4520 4919 5081 5240 5308 5342 5483 5666 5748 5816 5895 5900 5968 6244 6505 6558 6616 6787 6960 6971 7160 7508 7633 7710 7813 7932 8409 8804 8826 8891 8901 9242 9273 9348 9424 9810 9830 9881

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

0127 0209 0280 0360 0403 0427 0504 0605 0708 0753 0846 1071 1406 1413 1652 1788 1832 1865 1924 1956 2101 2176 2404 2432 2782 2815 2861 2927 2935 3030 3094 3128 3198 3224 3363 3397 3448 3731 3737 3821 4136 4334 4383 4535 4604 4639 4702 4791 5158 5173 5212 5227 5498 5708 5966 6118 6245 6270 6337 6361 6382 6528 6756 6826 6886 6898 6918 6919 7257 7415 7520 7661 7724 7868 7878 7882 7978 8008 8077 8113 8474 8547 8857 8999 9064 9318 9349 9579 9593 9820 9842 9843 9906 9952

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

0107 0122 0137 0352 0355 0604 0642 0657 0735 0797 0813 0923 0925 0993 0997 1001 1094 1204 1215 1223 1258 1417 1474 1476 1555 1678 1698 1727 1792 1844 1859 1923 2058 2213 2444 2629 2707 2733 2997 3079 3186 3280 3340 3375 3388 3541 3720 3773 3775 3869 3877 3936 4007 4017 4201 4240 4247 4252 4388 4401 4537 4577 4590 4596 4769 4777 4780 4867 5003 5185 5334 5352 5365 5398 5422 5461 5474 5528 5600 5624 5632 5713 6053 6184 6282 6351 6434 6458 6507 6535 6603 6626 6680 6685 6695 6752 6763 6797 6832 6933 6939 6967 6983 7000 7112 7247 7399 7408 7418 7620 7653 7672 7699 7744 7780 7886 8034 8054 8161 8189 8221 8236 8267 8271 8592 8695 8860 8898 8987 9009 9052 9074 9084 9148 9190 9264 9295 9379 9714 9734 9833 9890 9940 9977

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-42: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.