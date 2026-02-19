 Kerala Lottery Result: February 19, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-611 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Lottery Result: February 19, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-611 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result: February 19, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-611 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

This weekly Kerala Karunya Plus lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the winning numbers here for ticket holders looking to check the complete winner list.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Karunya Plus KN-611 lottery results for Thursday, February 19, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result PDF available on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. This weekly Kerala Karunya Plus lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the winning numbers here for ticket holders looking to check the complete winner list.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-611 for Thursday, 19-02-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Invites Spanish Universities To India, Strengthens Education Ties
PM Modi Invites Spanish Universities To India, Strengthens Education Ties
'Mai Disappointed Hui': Khanzaadi Calls Out The 50 Makers For 'Unfair' Edits After Eviction
'Mai Disappointed Hui': Khanzaadi Calls Out The 50 Makers For 'Unfair' Edits After Eviction
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Special Moment With Space Heroes Rakesh Sharma & Shubhanshu Shukla At Mumbai Climate Week
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Special Moment With Space Heroes Rakesh Sharma & Shubhanshu Shukla At Mumbai Climate Week
Mumbai: 4 Arrested For Extorting Money From Vile Parle Jeweller By Using Lawrence Bishnoi’s Name
Mumbai: 4 Arrested For Extorting Money From Vile Parle Jeweller By Using Lawrence Bishnoi’s Name

PC 785815 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: K R JAYAKRISHNAN

Agency No.: P 2536

PA 785815 PB 785815

PD 785815 PE 785815

PF 785815 PG 785815

PH 785815 PJ 785815

PK 785815 PL 785815 PM 785815

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PJ 717390 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: SISILIYAMMA

Agency No.: A 5276

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PL 556683 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: SURESH KUMAR M

Agency No.: K 5921

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0283 1159 1842 2105 2658 2882 4476 5041 6095 8259 9015 9073 9207 9215 9229 9295 9564 9773 9832

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0352 2501 3454 4217 4239 4870

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0469 0470 0729 1139 2631 2760 2912 3243 3799 4350 4853 4884 4926 6202 6371 6376 6847 6926 7649 7797 7904 8014 8371 8646 9901

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0030 0201 0317 0367 0396 0429 0466 0612 0904 0912 1022 1080 1218 1252 1295 1330 1397 1420 1758 1941 2121 2256 2344 2556 2816 2838 2905 2917 2988 3119 3351 3396 3640 3730 4130 4155 4359 4455 4776 4826 4866 5003 5135 5153 5250 5276 5531 5867 6398 6498 6596 6895 6920 7308 7420 7467 7656 7776 7889 7922 8140 8231 8460 8481 8613 8754 8942 9002 9023 9129 9157 9655 9685 9740 9788 9882

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

0097 0262 0423 0761 0890 0929 0934 0976 1198 1375 1540 1614 1798 1801 2077 2098 2123 2441 2729 2807 2823 2844 2937 3058 3155 3181 3314 3577 3586 3634 3699 3984 4118 4160 4211 4228 4417 4448 4577 4669 4951 4957 5006 5267 5312 5504 5585 5748 5778 6099 6203 6335 6480 6496 6577 6619 6622 7022 7056 7246 7323 7339 7707 7844 7977 8028 8161 8409 8596 8612 8637 8825 8839 8910 8916 9046 9151 9191 9203 9255 9439 9571 9632 9956

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

0137  0176  0229  0234  0348  0468  0495  0719  0764  0770  0829  0894  0919  0966  0970  1077  1094  1132  1361  1390  1452  1580  1599  1617  1653  1671  1733  1773  1775  1866  1906  1988  2180  2211  2226  2238  2268  2508  2661  2669  2700  2708  2724  2731  2757  2857  2916  3042  3199  3223  3242  3336  3345  3371  3529  3564  3606  3638  3647  3672  3736  3758  3809  3812  3971  4132  4133  4294  4447  4466  4503  4603  4606  4629  4634  4704  4711  4733  4883  4977  5122  5146  5188  5195  5204  5218  5342  5469  5512  5595  5717  5800  6016  6058  6127  6135  6156  6241  6262  6368  6437  6538  6582  6629  6840  6946  6999  7183  7221  7316  7332  7346  7480  7511  7523  7619  7633  7706  7737  7883  7888  7898  7946  8013  8018  8037  8055  8151  8363  8491  8510  8529  8610  8631  8654  8659  8727  8757  8847  8855  8889  9113  9307  9395  9417  9444  9476  9520  9567  9575  9727  9738  9742  9776  9818  9897

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 when the Government of Kerala set up a dedicated lottery department to conduct draws for the public. Unlike private lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery is fully run and managed by the government, which ensures complete transparency and reliability.

Multiple weekly lotteries like Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, and Karunya are conducted under this system. Every draw is carried out under the supervision of government officials and public representatives, making the process fair and unbiased.

The Kerala Lottery results are published daily on the official website and also announced in leading newspapers. This helps winners easily check their ticket numbers and claim their prize money without any confusion. Over the years, the Kerala Lottery has gained popularity for offering huge prize amounts and being one of the most genuine lottery systems in India.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Karunya Plus KN-611: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Read Also
Kerala Lottery Result: February 18, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-40 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on