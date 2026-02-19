Kerala Lottery Result: February 19, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-611 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Karunya Plus KN-611 lottery results for Thursday, February 19, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result PDF available on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. This weekly Kerala Karunya Plus lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the winning numbers here for ticket holders looking to check the complete winner list.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-611 for Thursday, 19-02-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PC 785815 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: K R JAYAKRISHNAN

Agency No.: P 2536

PA 785815 PB 785815

PD 785815 PE 785815

PF 785815 PG 785815

PH 785815 PJ 785815

PK 785815 PL 785815 PM 785815

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PJ 717390 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: SISILIYAMMA

Agency No.: A 5276

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PL 556683 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: SURESH KUMAR M

Agency No.: K 5921

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0283 1159 1842 2105 2658 2882 4476 5041 6095 8259 9015 9073 9207 9215 9229 9295 9564 9773 9832

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0352 2501 3454 4217 4239 4870

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0469 0470 0729 1139 2631 2760 2912 3243 3799 4350 4853 4884 4926 6202 6371 6376 6847 6926 7649 7797 7904 8014 8371 8646 9901

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0030 0201 0317 0367 0396 0429 0466 0612 0904 0912 1022 1080 1218 1252 1295 1330 1397 1420 1758 1941 2121 2256 2344 2556 2816 2838 2905 2917 2988 3119 3351 3396 3640 3730 4130 4155 4359 4455 4776 4826 4866 5003 5135 5153 5250 5276 5531 5867 6398 6498 6596 6895 6920 7308 7420 7467 7656 7776 7889 7922 8140 8231 8460 8481 8613 8754 8942 9002 9023 9129 9157 9655 9685 9740 9788 9882

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

0097 0262 0423 0761 0890 0929 0934 0976 1198 1375 1540 1614 1798 1801 2077 2098 2123 2441 2729 2807 2823 2844 2937 3058 3155 3181 3314 3577 3586 3634 3699 3984 4118 4160 4211 4228 4417 4448 4577 4669 4951 4957 5006 5267 5312 5504 5585 5748 5778 6099 6203 6335 6480 6496 6577 6619 6622 7022 7056 7246 7323 7339 7707 7844 7977 8028 8161 8409 8596 8612 8637 8825 8839 8910 8916 9046 9151 9191 9203 9255 9439 9571 9632 9956

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

0137 0176 0229 0234 0348 0468 0495 0719 0764 0770 0829 0894 0919 0966 0970 1077 1094 1132 1361 1390 1452 1580 1599 1617 1653 1671 1733 1773 1775 1866 1906 1988 2180 2211 2226 2238 2268 2508 2661 2669 2700 2708 2724 2731 2757 2857 2916 3042 3199 3223 3242 3336 3345 3371 3529 3564 3606 3638 3647 3672 3736 3758 3809 3812 3971 4132 4133 4294 4447 4466 4503 4603 4606 4629 4634 4704 4711 4733 4883 4977 5122 5146 5188 5195 5204 5218 5342 5469 5512 5595 5717 5800 6016 6058 6127 6135 6156 6241 6262 6368 6437 6538 6582 6629 6840 6946 6999 7183 7221 7316 7332 7346 7480 7511 7523 7619 7633 7706 7737 7883 7888 7898 7946 8013 8018 8037 8055 8151 8363 8491 8510 8529 8610 8631 8654 8659 8727 8757 8847 8855 8889 9113 9307 9395 9417 9444 9476 9520 9567 9575 9727 9738 9742 9776 9818 9897

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 when the Government of Kerala set up a dedicated lottery department to conduct draws for the public. Unlike private lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery is fully run and managed by the government, which ensures complete transparency and reliability.

Multiple weekly lotteries like Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, and Karunya are conducted under this system. Every draw is carried out under the supervision of government officials and public representatives, making the process fair and unbiased.

The Kerala Lottery results are published daily on the official website and also announced in leading newspapers. This helps winners easily check their ticket numbers and claim their prize money without any confusion. Over the years, the Kerala Lottery has gained popularity for offering huge prize amounts and being one of the most genuine lottery systems in India.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Karunya Plus KN-611: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.