Kerala Lottery Result: April 05, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-49 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery Result for Kerala Samrudhi SM-49 will be declared today, Sunday, April 05 2026, at 3 PM, while the official result list will be available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as FPJ provides live updates of the Kerala Samrudhi SM-49 results. If you’ve purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-49 for Sunday, 05-04-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MJ 757518 (KOZHIKODE)

Agent Name: R JAYANTHIAgency No.: D 4883

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MA 757518 MB 757518

MC 757518 MD 757518

ME 757518 MF 757518

MG 757518 MH 757518

MK 757518 ML 757518 MM 757518

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MD 812012 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: PREETHI JOSE

Agency No.: Y 4000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MD 590440 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: SAHEER S

Agency No.: Q 2218

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)ലോട്ടറി പ്രവചനം

0942 2490 2762 2828 2969 3091 3150 3338 3415 3469 3539 4103 5037 6998 8004 8334 9066 9432 9773

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0360 3922 4713 6697 7746 9247

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6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0057 0349 0755 1431 1471 1599 1783 2397 2493 2637 2875 3105 3115 3372 3423 3721 4197 5908 7020 7464 7867 8384 8815 8856 9312

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0217 0328 0365 0641 0961 0987 1065 1185 1252 1271 1406 1432 1632 1918 2035 2040 2080 2097 2509 2680 2718 2844 2847 2996 3315 3344 3496 3693 3860 4009 4118 4130 4227 4258 4362 4507 4522 4687 4776 5001 5279 5292 5429 5627 5849 5907 5999 6147 6553 6598 7097 7112 7201 7225 7253 7476 7619 7656 7696 7796 8151 8474 8649 8721 8728 8733 8820 9038 9063 9095 9110 9174 9240 9388 9712 9729

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0060 0105 0361 0439 0472 0512 0621 0700 0780 0825 0864 0867 1141 1387 1774 1900 2027 2182 2200 2221 2223 2239 2264 2429 2468 2626 2665 3043 3086 3121 3125 3200 3330 3404 3595 3802 3956 4054 4067 4219 4678 4685 4786 4854 5331 5332 5401 5588 5592 5678 5855 5862 5898 5917 5930 6036 6075 6166 6167 6207 6267 6353 6545 6736 6944 6973 7307 7590 7814 8116 8128 8130 8169 8228 8362 8468 8500 8589 8597 8833 9114 9127 9251 9281 9354 9363 9392 9530 9554 9715 9827 9904

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0021 0034 0242 0252 0283 0284 0303 0304 0307 0320 0322 0344 0410 0533 0540 0853 1063 1183 1206 1335 1363 1404 1498 1594 1706 1753 1760 1849 1992 2013 2031 2295 2335 2387 2433 2496 2532 2613 2686 2866 2870 2928 3013 3117 3192 3209 3439 3518 3636 3677 3701 3719 3875 3954 3962 4122 4181 4213 4240 4268 4361 4420 4532 4570 4591 4609 4668 4686 4769 4778 4791 4821 4831 4904 5149 5233 5375 5379 5418 5534 5548 5597 5755 5808 5928 6168 6169 6228 6271 6305 6319 6356 6432 6503 6645 6657 6781 6809 6824 6922 6924 6956 7180 7218 7273 7303 7410 7475 7511 7513 7521 7562 7618 7679 7830 7940 7946 7959 7983 8016 8158 8254 8269 8300 8355 8489 8521 8624 8634 8639 8698 8719 8764 8795 8853 8864 9001 9456 9489 9569 9594 9641 9713 9739 9814 9844 9905 9942 9971 9995

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-49: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.