Kerala Lottery Result: March 04, 2026 - Karunya KR-748 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Karunya KR-748 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, March 04 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-748 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-748 for Saturday, 04-04-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KF 265220

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

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Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

...

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KL 776918

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KA 435946

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0091 0646 1818 2042 2435 2539 3472 3530 3865 4000 4519 5427 6006 6605 6810 6893 9121 9669 9746

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

4057 4064 5383 7809 8626 9465

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0504 1128 1692 2400 2413 2521 2863 4138 4751 4914 5332 5858 5862 6397 6509 6597 6783 7709 8032 8241 8299 9119 9821 9886

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0041 0101 0196 0389 0492 0588 0639 0743 0895 1002 1025 1038 1091 1139 1158 1479 1601 1795 1866 1867 1876 2018 2132 2291 2354 2640 2979 3060 3068 3210 3252 3303 3566 3767 4124 4225 4279 4537 4620 4768 4777 5068 5157 5210 5286 5296 5330 5400 5671 5742 5886 6164 6206 6537 6827 6854 6918 7293 7588 8189 8210 8240 8339 8874 8928 8995 9018 9089 9373 9574 9725 9817 9835 9850 9896 9942

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0021 0321 0393 0643 0995 1112 1169 1250 1511 1728 1783 1944 2342 2424 2582 2638 2655 2703 2743 2904 3055 3089 3201 3392 3441 3502 3581 3796 3853 3868 3916 4017 4220 4286 4346 4368 4532 4540 4552 4555 4710 4749 4826 5011 5124 5177 5252 5299 5375 5574 5603 5892 5905 5914 6014 6062 6388 6396 6459 6821 6851 6871 6947 7253 7288 7507 7606 7995 8015 8020 8120 8133 8160 8370 8385 8436 8529 8629 8633 8655 8659 8709 8728 8978 9234 9264 9287 9395 9400 9416 9517 9665

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

9926 1359 1734 4930 4006 8379 8483 6273 9661 5115 3626 6735 3213 8153 0197 8400 7536 6223 7326 2294 6555 6227 8571 4147 1362 9473 5426 2529 3064 4198 9191 7364 8675 8293 4713 4840 7623 4549 8239 0849 9819 2463 3120 0807 9311 0085 7344 8182 3177 9197 1023 2197 2770 5805 4151 3466 9253 0899 6563 2449 7477 3020 0739 7502 7360 4316 2233 0843 3044 1833 7693 4321 7460 8555 1617 4781 2388 9425 5614 6664 0069 7942 4202 9664 5051 5199 3703 6848 2897 1136 3247 0360 7685 6085 8159 2235 2569 2010 9318 4787 2695 7920 4758 3482...

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.