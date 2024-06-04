Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results Live 2024: Trends Show BJP Leading In 2 Seats

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 began on June 4, at 8 am. Even as the counting is underway, as per the Election Commission data of early trends recorded as of 12 pm, BJP is leading in 2 seats in the state of Kerala. In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar is leading, leaving behind INC's Shashi Tharoor with a margin of 23,824 votes. In Thrissur, BJP's Suresh Gopi is in the leading position, surpassing CPI's Advocate V S Sunil Kumar, with a margin of 59,880 votes.

In Kerala, INC is likely to secure a clean sweep with Election Commission's trends (as of 12 pm) shows INC leading in 13 seats. Indian Union Muslim League is leading in 2 seats, BJP leading in two seats. CPI(M) is leading in one seat, KEC in one seat and RSP in one seat.

The 2024 Indian general election was held in Kerala on 26 April 2024 during phase 2 of elections to elect 20 members of 18th Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha 2019 elections results

The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), overwhelmingly secured victory in 19 out of 20 seats in Kerala. Despite forming a government in the Centre, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance failed to secure any seats. However, the right-wing party managed to gather about 15 per cent of the vote share. Interestingly, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) had to face a significant defeat, securing only one seat in the elections.

List of Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala

1. Kasaragod

2. Kannur

3. Vatakara

4. Wayanad

5. Kozhikode

6. Malappuram

7. Ponnani

8. Palakkad

9. Alathur

10. Thrissur

11. Chalakudy

12. Ernakulam

13. Idukki

14. Kottayam

15. Alappuzha

16. Mavelikara

17. Pathanamthitta

18. Kollam

19. Attingal

20. Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala recorded an overall voter turnout of 71.27 per cent in 2024 General Lok Elections for the 18th Lok Sabha. The key candidates in Kerala are KK Shailaja from Vadakara, Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, Anil Anthony from Pathanamthitta, Shashi Tharoor and Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram, and V Muraleedharan from Attingal. The key contest in Kerala is between United Democratic Front (UDF), Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).