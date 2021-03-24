Kerala: LDF projected to bag 77 seats; Pinarayi Vijayan preferred CM candidate despite controversies, states opinion poll

The gold and dollar smuggling scam has rocked Kerala and maligned the image of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Despite this, he is the most preferred CM candidate as the state is all set to polls on April 6, states the Times Now-CVoter Opinion Poll. Vijayan received 39.3% votes, while Congress leader Oomen Chandy got 26.5% votes.

Meanwhile, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is projected to return to power in Kerala. However, their seats are likely to be reduced. According to the opinion poll, the LDF will win 77 seats, down by 14 from its 2016 performance. Its main rival, the United Democratic Front (UDF), is projected to bag 62 seats.

The LDF’s vote share may suffer a dip by 1.1%, from 43.5% in 2016 to 42.4% in 2021. The UDF may also witness a slight decrease from 38.8% in 2016 to 38.6% in 2021. The BJP, on the other hand, is projected to make inroads by claiming 16.4% of the total votes this year.