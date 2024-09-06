Kerala Lawyer Booked For Showing Sexual Gestures During Virtual Hearing | Photo: Representative Image

An FIR has been registered against a lawyer in Kerala after he exposed himself and made sexual gestures while appearing before a court via video conference.

According to Bar and Bench, advocate TK Ajan, who appeared before the Additional District Judge in Idukki's Thodupuzha on September 2, allegedly exposed himself indecently while arguing via video conference.

Shocked by his behaviour, the court immediately discontinued the video conference hearing.

"When the case was taken up for hearing, the counsel appearing for the appellant exposed his nudity with some gestures. Hence, the case was adjourned with a direction to the appellant to inform his counsel to appear before the court in person, as the Google Meet was switched off to avoid further display of gestures," Bar and Bench quoted the Court as saying in its order.

The matter was postponed to the next day.

Later, a complaint was filed by the bench clerk in Court. On basis of complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused lawyer. The lawyer has been booked under Section 79 (words, gestures, or actions intended to insult a woman's modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 119 (1) (a) of the Kerala Police Act, which addresses sexual gestures or acts in public that degrade the dignity of women.