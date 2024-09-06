 Kerala Lawyer Booked For Showing Sexual Gestures During Virtual Hearing
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Lawyer Booked For Showing Sexual Gestures During Virtual Hearing

Kerala Lawyer Booked For Showing Sexual Gestures During Virtual Hearing

The lawyer has been booked under Section 79 (words, gestures, or actions intended to insult a woman's modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 119 (1) (a) of the Kerala Police Act, which addresses sexual gestures or acts in public that degrade the dignity of women.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
Kerala Lawyer Booked For Showing Sexual Gestures During Virtual Hearing | Photo: Representative Image

An FIR has been registered against a lawyer in Kerala after he exposed himself and made sexual gestures while appearing before a court via video conference.

According to Bar and Bench, advocate TK Ajan, who appeared before the Additional District Judge in Idukki's Thodupuzha on September 2, allegedly exposed himself indecently while arguing via video conference.

Shocked by his behaviour, the court immediately discontinued the video conference hearing.

"When the case was taken up for hearing, the counsel appearing for the appellant exposed his nudity with some gestures. Hence, the case was adjourned with a direction to the appellant to inform his counsel to appear before the court in person, as the Google Meet was switched off to avoid further display of gestures," Bar and Bench quoted the Court as saying in its order.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Has 52.46% Foreign Investments, Highest In India: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Has 52.46% Foreign Investments, Highest In India: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Divyang Man Working On Ganpati Bappa Idol Leaves Netizens In Saluting Him, Video Goes Viral
Divyang Man Working On Ganpati Bappa Idol Leaves Netizens In Saluting Him, Video Goes Viral
What Is Mucositis, The Chemotherapy Side Effect That Hina Khan Has Contracted?
What Is Mucositis, The Chemotherapy Side Effect That Hina Khan Has Contracted?
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO: Day 1: Public Issue Subscribed 6.38 Times, Retail Investors Bid 7.92x
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO: Day 1: Public Issue Subscribed 6.38 Times, Retail Investors Bid 7.92x

The matter was postponed to the next day.

Read Also
Amid Kolkata Horror, 2 Female Doctors Of Jabalpur Medical College Harassed, Shown Obscene Gestures;...
article-image

Later, a complaint was filed by the bench clerk in Court. On basis of complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused lawyer. The lawyer has been booked under Section 79 (words, gestures, or actions intended to insult a woman's modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 119 (1) (a) of the Kerala Police Act, which addresses sexual gestures or acts in public that degrade the dignity of women.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Has 52.46% Foreign Investments, Highest In India: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Has 52.46% Foreign Investments, Highest In India: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rain In City, Check Temperatures, Humidity, AQI & More

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rain In City, Check Temperatures, Humidity, AQI & More

Kerala Lawyer Booked For Showing Sexual Gestures During Virtual Hearing

Kerala Lawyer Booked For Showing Sexual Gestures During Virtual Hearing

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury's Health Critical; Shifted To Ventilator At AIIMS Delhi

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury's Health Critical; Shifted To Ventilator At AIIMS Delhi

Kolkata: ED Raids RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh's Residence In...

Kolkata: ED Raids RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh's Residence In...