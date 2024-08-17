Amid Kolkata Horror, 2 Female Doctors Of Jabalpur Medical College Harassed, Shown Obscene Gestures; Hostel Guard Runs For Rescue

Representative Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when the entire nation is enraged over a female doctor's horrific rape and murder, a case of harassment with two female junior doctors has been reported in Jabalpur on Saturday.

Two female doctors of Jabalpur's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College were returning to their hostel at night when a car with three goons approached them. The miscreants started misbehaving with them; fortunately, the hostel guard, who was only a few meters away, saw them and ran for help. He raised an alarm, following which all the junior doctors who were nearby came to rescue and caught hold of the goons. They were reported to the police, but since no one filed a complaint, they were let go.

According to information, two female junior doctors were returning to their hostel after a night out. Three goons in a car started following them and slowly reached near the main gate of the girls hostel of the medical college. They started hurling abuses and showing indecent gestures towards one of the doctors.

Seeing this, the guard stationed at the gate ran towards the car with some junior doctors that were near the premises. The guard and the doctors managed to nab the goons and report them to Gada police in the district. Since no one filed an official complaint, the police had to let go of the goons.

Dean has sent a formal complaint

According to sources, as soon as the dean of the medical college got information of this incident, he wrote a formal letter to the Gond police to lodge a complaint against the accused. The police has received the letter and has filed an official complaint. Investigation into the matter has begun.