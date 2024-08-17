 Amid Kolkata Horror, 2 Female Doctors Of Jabalpur Medical College Harassed, Shown Obscene Gestures; Hostel Guard Runs For Rescue
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalAmid Kolkata Horror, 2 Female Doctors Of Jabalpur Medical College Harassed, Shown Obscene Gestures; Hostel Guard Runs For Rescue

Amid Kolkata Horror, 2 Female Doctors Of Jabalpur Medical College Harassed, Shown Obscene Gestures; Hostel Guard Runs For Rescue

Three goons in a car were seen chasing two female junior doctors who were returning to their hostel after a night out.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when the entire nation is enraged over a female doctor's horrific rape and murder, a case of harassment with two female junior doctors has been reported in Jabalpur on Saturday.

Two female doctors of Jabalpur's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College were returning to their hostel at night when a car with three goons approached them. The miscreants started misbehaving with them; fortunately, the hostel guard, who was only a few meters away, saw them and ran for help. He raised an alarm, following which all the junior doctors who were nearby came to rescue and caught hold of the goons. They were reported to the police, but since no one filed a complaint, they were let go.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal Police Posts Image Of Injured Lady Cop, Slammed Online For Playing 'Victim Card'
West Bengal Police Posts Image Of Injured Lady Cop, Slammed Online For Playing 'Victim Card'
Watch: Anubhav Sinha Seeks Permission Before Putting Hand On Dia Mirza’s Shoulder, Vijay Varma Laughs
Watch: Anubhav Sinha Seeks Permission Before Putting Hand On Dia Mirza’s Shoulder, Vijay Varma Laughs
Rhea Chakraborty Goes On Bike Ride With Boyfriend Nikhil Kamath In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Rhea Chakraborty Goes On Bike Ride With Boyfriend Nikhil Kamath In Mumbai (VIDEO)
SEBI Floats White Paper To Ease Of Compliance For Listed Companies With Non-Convertible Debentures
SEBI Floats White Paper To Ease Of Compliance For Listed Companies With Non-Convertible Debentures
Read Also
Dad Strangles 19-Year-Old Daughter With 'Gamcha' After She Insists To Marry Inter-Caste Lover In...
article-image

According to information, two female junior doctors were returning to their hostel after a night out. Three goons in a car started following them and slowly reached near the main gate of the girls hostel of the medical college. They started hurling abuses and showing indecent gestures towards one of the doctors.

Seeing this, the guard stationed at the gate ran towards the car with some junior doctors that were near the premises. The guard and the doctors managed to nab the goons and report them to Gada police in the district. Since no one filed an official complaint, the police had to let go of the goons.

Read Also
'Child-Trade' In Madhya Pradesh?Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Writes To PM Modi Over Sale Of Children...
article-image

Dean has sent a formal complaint

According to sources, as soon as the dean of the medical college got information of this incident, he wrote a formal letter to the Gond police to lodge a complaint against the accused. The police has received the letter and has filed an official complaint. Investigation into the matter has begun.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: 'Patient Kya Intezar Karega,' Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva Lashes Out At Lawyer...

WATCH: 'Patient Kya Intezar Karega,' Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva Lashes Out At Lawyer...

Amid Kolkata Horror, 2 Female Doctors Of Jabalpur Medical College Harassed, Shown Obscene Gestures;...

Amid Kolkata Horror, 2 Female Doctors Of Jabalpur Medical College Harassed, Shown Obscene Gestures;...

Thousands Of Shiv Bhakts Conclude 11 Km-Long Kanwar Yatra At Pandit Pradeep Mishra's Kubereshwar...

Thousands Of Shiv Bhakts Conclude 11 Km-Long Kanwar Yatra At Pandit Pradeep Mishra's Kubereshwar...

Raksha Bandhan 2024: From Rich Chanderi Sari To Intricately-Designed Zari Batua, 7 Special Gifts...

Raksha Bandhan 2024: From Rich Chanderi Sari To Intricately-Designed Zari Batua, 7 Special Gifts...

Dad Strangles 19-Year-Old Daughter With 'Gamcha' After She Insists To Marry Inter-Caste Lover In...

Dad Strangles 19-Year-Old Daughter With 'Gamcha' After She Insists To Marry Inter-Caste Lover In...