Kerala Landslides: Rescue Teams Take 10 Hours To Reach Ground Zero

Wayanad: The rescue teams took time to reach the site of the disaster, mainly because all the roads and bridges leading to Ground Zero were washed away. Though the landslide hit Meppadi at around 1 am on Tuesday, the rescue teams, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, and the NDRF, could make some headway only 10 hours later.

The Reason For The Delay

Rescue teams had to first establish connectivity to the rugged region even as there was no trace of over 40 village clusters. Moreover, the local rivers and rivulets had converted the area into slush and the boulders that had rolled down made it almost impossible for helicopters to land. Even as the rescue operations were on, another landslide struck the region. This further hampered rescue efforts. Moreover, the visibility was very poor due to the continuous downpour.

Indian Air Force's Southern Air Command springs into action to aid in search & rescue operations in landslide-affected areas of Wayanad district, Kerala. Two helicopters deployed from Air Force Station Sulur at 0730 & 0820 hours to support civil operations.

Kerala: Helicopter of the Indian Air Force carries out a rescue operation in the Chooralmala area of Wayanad where a landslide occurred earlier today claiming the lives of over 93 people.

In many areas, rescue teams were able to retrieve only body parts. By 5 pm it started getting dark, but the army was able to rescue over 150 tourists trapped in various resorts in the hilly region, in what many described as a daring operation. Local villagers, who knew the area well, risked their lives in saving many who were trapped. But by 6.30 pm, rescue efforts were further hit as the region got enveloped in thick clouds.