Kerala Landslides: Death Toll In Wayanad Tragedy Rises To 358, Search Operation Intensifies Using Advanced Tech; Visuals Surface

Wayanad: The death toll from the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district rose to 358 on Saturday as rescuers raced against time, employing deep search radars to locate survivors trapped under debris and in collapsed houses.

To bolster the rescue operations, the Kerala government requested the Centre to send advanced search equipment. According to an India Today report, one Xaver radar from the Northern Command and four Reeco radars from the Tiranga Mountain Rescue Organisation in Delhi were airlifted to Wayanad on Saturday by an Air Force aircraft.

#WATCH | Kerala: Search and rescue operations in landslide-affected areas in Wayanad entered 5th day today. The death toll stands at 308.

Drone visuals from Bailey Bridge, Chooralmala area of Wayanad.





Over 200 people remain missing as the search and rescue efforts, now in their fifth day, continue with increased urgency. The operations are led by the Indian Army, Kerala Police and emergency service units, with additional support from private companies specializing in search and rescue, as well as numerous volunteers.

Mohanlal Arrives Landslide-Hit Area In Army Officer

Superstar Mohanlal, who also holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, visited the landslide-hit area of Mundakkai in Wayanad today. The actor's presence was widely covered on social media, with numerous photos and videos of him at the site circulating online.





Actor & Lt Col (Hon) @Mohanlal along with his 122 TA Bn visits #Wayanad, bringing hope & support to those affected by the devastating floods! His presence is a morale booster for the relief efforts & a testament to the power of compassion & solidarity.

Mohanlal arrived in an Army vehicle after holding a brief discussion with Army officials at the temporary camp in Meppadi. Donning his Army uniform, he was seen interacting with Army personnel involved in the rescue operations, offering support and encouragement.

Rahul Gandhi Visits Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also visited Wayanad on Thursday and Friday to assess the situation. He stated that Kerala had never witnessed such a devastating tragedy as the landslides in Wayanad and pledged to address the issue with both the Kerala government and the Centre.

LoP Shri @RahulGandhi & AICC General Secretary Smt. @priyankagandhi visit the epicentre of landslides in Punchirimattam, Mundakkai.

📍 Wayanad, Kerala





Furthermore, Gandhi announced that the Congress party would construct over 100 houses for families affected by the landslides in Wayanad, aiming to provide them with some relief and a semblance of normalcy in the aftermath of the disaster.

"Congress family would like to commit to build 100 plus houses here. This is a terrible tragedy. Kerala has never seen this type of tragedy in one area:" LoP Shri @RahulGandhi

Smt @priyankagandhi G/S

Shri @kcvenugopalmp G/S @INCIndia









The landslides have caused extensive damage, displacing countless families and destroying homes. The ongoing rescue efforts are critical in searching for survivors and providing aid to those affected. As the rescue operations continue, the focus remains on finding and aiding any remaining survivors while also beginning the long process of rebuilding and recovery for the devastated population of Wayanad.