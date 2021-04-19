Kerala: Indian Navy seizes narcotics worth Rs 3,000 cr from fishing vessel in Arabian Sea

Kerala: In a major action against contraband, the Indian Navy seized narcotics worth Rs 3,000 crores being transported from a fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea on Monday. According to an official release by Southern Naval Command (SNC), the operation was carried out by the Indian Navy's warship INS Suvarna that has brought the boat to Kochi.

"Indian Naval Ship Suvarna, whilst on surveillance patrol in the Arabian Sea, encountered a fishing vessel with suspicious movements. To investigate the vessel, the ship's team conducted a boarding and search operation, which led to the seizure of more than 300 Kilograms of narcotics substances," read the release.