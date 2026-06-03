Kerala Horror: Toddler Beaten to Death By Mother's Live-In Partner Suffered 91 Injuries, 7 Fractured Ribs

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Thiruvananthapuram: The post-mortem report of the Kerala toddler, who was beaten to death by his mother's live-in partner, has revealed chilling details.

The probe into the death of one-and-a-half-year-old Arshid has revealed that the child was subjected to sustained and brutal physical assault at the hands of Ashkar, his mother's partner. The incident took place in the Panavoor area of Nedumangad, 20 kilometres away from Thiruvananthapuram.

The injuries include seven fractured ribs, internal injuries, and swelling and bleeding inside the skull. According to the police, the child must have suffered rib fractures when Ashkar allegedly stamped on the child's chest, causing damage to internal organs.

The post-mortem report also notes burn injuries on the child's genitals and the sole of his right foot, allegedly inflicted using a cigarette lighter. Police believe the injuries indicate repeated torture, according to an NDTV report.

Nearly a month before the child died, he was seen with a cast on both arms. When questioned by neighbours, Ashkar claimed that the child had fallen from a cycle and broken his arms.

Ashkar admitted in his confession that he saw Arshid as an obstacle in his life with Akhila. On May 29, when the child cried loudly, Ashkar struck him on the head. After confirming the child was dead, he cleaned the house and destroyed evidence before taking the toddler to the hospital. Ashkar told the hospital staff that the child had choked on food and fallen unconscious.

In a police statement, 21-year-old Akhila admitted that she was aware of the prolonged physical assault and had seen her lover beat her son on multiple occasions but made no effort to save the toddler.

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Police are also investigating allegations that Ashkar had brutally assaulted his first wife, Amina, leaving her physically disabled.