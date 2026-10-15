Kerala Horror: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, 4-Year-Old Son In Thrissur, Attempts Suicide

Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her young son in Valappad, Thrissur, after the woman's husband allegedly attacked them and attempted suicide | Representational Image

Thrissur, October 15, 2026: A man allegedly killed his wife and their four-and-a-half-year-old son before attempting suicide in the early hours of Thursday, October 15, in Kerala’s Thrissur district. The incident took place at Valappad beach around 1.30 am.

The suspect, identified as Vijesh, is undergoing treatment at Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital, where his condition remains critical. The deceased have been identified as his 30-year-old wife, Vismaya, and their young son.

Brother Rushes To Help After Hearing Screams

The incident came to light when Vismaya’s brother heard her screams and rushed to her room. He forced open the door and found her seriously injured and covered in blood.

According to preliminary information, Vismaya had suffered severe neck injuries but managed to run out of the room. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors were unable to save her.

Child Attacked Inside Locked Room

Meanwhile, Vijesh reportedly took their son into another room and locked the door before attacking him. The child suffered fatal injuries in the attack.

After receiving information about the incident, personnel from Valappad police station reached the spot and shifted Vijesh and the child to hospital. However, the boy succumbed to his injuries, while Vijesh remains in critical condition.

Police Suspect Family Dispute

Police suspect that a blade was used in the attack. Investigators are also examining the possibility that a family dispute led to the killings, although the exact circumstances and motive have not yet been established.

The bodies of Vismaya and her son have been kept at MI Hospital in Engandiyur. A police team led by Kodungallur Deputy Superintendent of Police R Ratheesh Kumar has launched an investigation to establish the sequence of events and determine what led to the incident, The Hindu reported.

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The deaths of the woman and her young child have raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding the suspected family dispute. However, investigators have yet to establish what triggered the violence.

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