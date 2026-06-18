Kerala Health Alert: Woman Isolated At Kottayam Medical College After Suspected Ebola Infection Following South Sudan Travel; Test Results Awaited | VIDEO

Health authorities shifted a woman returning from South Sudan to an isolation ward in Kottayam as Ebola test results remain pending | AI Generated Representational Image

Kottayam, June 18: A woman who recently returned from South Sudan has been admitted to an isolation ward at Kottayam Medical College in Kerala after developing symptoms that led health authorities to test her for Ebola, officials said on Thursday.

The woman reportedly approached a private hospital with a fever on Wednesday. Considering her recent travel history from the African nation, the hospital alerted the state Health Department. She was subsequently shifted to Kottayam Medical College for further evaluation and testing.

Swift response by health authorities

Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan said there was no immediate cause for concern based on the preliminary assessment, although the test results were still awaited.

VIDEO | Thrissur, Kerala: “Woman shifted to Kottayam Medical College for Ebola test; results due this evening,” says Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/yXd5fFZVsx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 18, 2026

“The patient suspected of having Ebola was shifted to the isolation ward at Kottayam Medical College as soon as symptoms were noticed. The test results have not yet been received. However, according to the Medical Superintendent, there is no immediate cause for concern based on the preliminary assessment,” the minister said.

Officials said blood samples had been collected and sent to a laboratory to determine whether the woman had contracted the Ebola virus. The results are expected later in the day.

As a precautionary measure, health authorities have prepared a contact list and initiated monitoring protocols. The woman remains under observation in a dedicated isolation ward at the medical college, India Today reports.

Heightened vigilance across Kerala

The suspected case comes at a time when the Kerala Health Department has stepped up monitoring following reports of Ebola cases abroad. The state had already issued an alert to hospitals and directed increased surveillance of travellers arriving from African countries.

The swift isolation of the patient and activation of contact-monitoring measures reflect the state's cautious approach to infectious disease threats. While officials have stressed that the case remains under investigation, the response highlights Kerala's focus on early detection and containment.

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About the Ebola virus

Ebola is a severe viral disease that spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhoea, while severe cases can lead to internal and external bleeding.

Health officials have urged the public not to panic, emphasising that the suspected infection has not been confirmed and that test results are awaited.