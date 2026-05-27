Major Relief For India As 28-Year-Old Ugandan Woman Tests Negative For Ebola A Day After Being Sent To Quarantine In Bengaluru

Ebola Scare In Bengaluru: 28-Year-Old Ugandan Woman With Mild Symptoms Shifted To Hospital As Precautionary Measure | X

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday confirmed that the suspected Ebola case reported in the state has tested negative after laboratory examination, bringing major relief to India amid global concerns over the deadly virus outbreak.

Health authorities stated that the individual was not infected with the Ebola virus and that all necessary medical protocols and precautionary measures were followed strictly in accordance with public health guidelines.

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“The suspected Ebola case reported in Karnataka has tested negative following laboratory examination. Citizens are advised not to panic and to rely only on official information issued by the government and health department,” the statement by the Minister said.

The clarification comes a day after a 28-year-old woman from Uganda, who had recently travelled from an Ebola-affected region, was shifted to Bengaluru’s state-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital after developing mild symptoms such as body ache.

According to health department officials, the woman had initially been staying at a hotel before authorities moved her to the designated isolation facility as a precautionary measure. Her samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing, while officials had also planned a repeat test as part of standard protocol. The woman’s condition remained stable throughout observation, officials said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had earlier declared the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a 'Public Health Emergency of International Concern' (PHEIC) on May 17, prompting heightened surveillance measures globally, including in India.

Following the WHO alert, Karnataka Health Department had advised all travellers arriving from Ebola-affected countries to remain under health monitoring and self-observation for 21 days after arrival. Authorities had also directed individuals to immediately report symptoms such as fever, body ache, weakness, vomiting or bleeding to nearby healthcare facilities.

To strengthen preparedness, the state government had designated Bengaluru’s Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) as the isolation centre, while the Epidemic Diseases Hospital was identified as the quarantine and treatment facility.

Health officials said Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) remain on alert and surveillance mechanisms continue to function across the state to ensure early detection of any potential cases.