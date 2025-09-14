Kerala Govt Orders Officials To Address CM, Ministers As 'Bahu' In Official Correspondence

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan | File Photo

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The Kerala government has directed officials to use the prefix "Bahu" (short term of "honourable" in Malayalam) before the names of the Chief Minister and other ministers as a mark of respect.

Circular Issued

A circular issued by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department stated, "As part of the actions taken by the concerned offices after examining the petitions/complaints submitted by the general public to the Hon. Chief Minister and other ministers raising various demands, the correspondence regarding the reply to the respondents and applicants should be written as Bahu, the Chief Minister and other ministers as a sign of respect."

BJP's Kerala Unit Hits Out At CM Vijayan-Led Govt

Meanwhile, the BJP's Kerala unit hit out at the CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led government over rising prices in the state.

In a social media post on X, the BJP Keralam wrote, "The only thing CPM has kept consistent in the last 10 years is inflation. Kerala: 9.04% (Highest in India) National Average: 2.07% For 8 straight months, Kerala has led the country in price rise. From rice to milk to vegetables, everyone is forced to pay more. And CPM shamelessly sells this suffering as the 'Kerala Model'."

The only thing CPM has kept consistent in the last 10 years is inflation.



📈 Kerala: 9.04% (Highest in India)

📉 National Average: 2.07%



For 8 straight months, Kerala has led the country in price rise. From rice to milk to vegetables, everyone is forced to pay more.



And CPM… pic.twitter.com/TyDQi9aQOJ — BJP KERALAM (@BJP4Keralam) September 13, 2025

"Kerala has been the state with the highest inflation in the country for the eighth month. The people of Kerala are suffering due to the mismanagement of the LDF government. While inflation is decreasing in the country under the Modi government, prices are skyrocketing only in Kerala," it said in another post on X.

Meanwhile, Kerala is set to host a two-day national workshop on IT solutions in the AYUSH sector from September 18-19 at KTDC Waterscapes, Kumarakom. The event is jointly organised by the Kerala Government's Department of AYUSH and the National AYUSH Mission.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)