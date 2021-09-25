Kerala govt issues fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines; in-house dining for hotels, restaurants and bars to be opened with 50% seating capacity

Amid COVID-19, the Kerala Government on Saturday issued new set of COVID-19 guidelines. A per new orders, restriction of movement for people who have not taken at least one dose of COVID vaccine stands withdrawn while in-house dining for hotels, restaurants and bars will be opened with 50% seating capacity however staff at such places should be fully vaccinated.

Kerala reported 16,671 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths today, taking the infection count to 46,13,964 and the death toll to 24,248.

Here's a detailed look at the new guidelines issued by the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan government:

1. In-house dining will be permitted in hotels, restaurants, clubs, bars etc. with a maximum utilization of 50% seating capacity for persons who are vaccinated with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine subject to the condition that all employees of the institution are also vaccinated with two doses Air conditioning in these places shall not be permitted and windows and doors shall be kept open, as far as possible, to ensure ventilation.

2. Indoor stadia and swimming pools can be opened for persons who are

vaccinated with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, employing persons who have taken two doses of vaccine.

3. The restrictions for entry into the establishments stipulated as per clauses (ii) and (iii) above shall not be made applicable to those who are below 18 years of age as they are not eligible for vaccination at present.

Kerala govt issues new set of COVID-19 guidelines; restriction of movement for people who have not taken at least one dose of COVID vaccine stands withdrawn. In-house dining for hotels, restaurants & bars will be opened with 50% seating capacity. Staff should be fully vaccinated pic.twitter.com/LrcwNXJk9y — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021

Pinarayi Vijayan today said the state had tested 1,14,627 samples in the last 24 hours and there were 841 wards across 422 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent.

"Currently, there are 1,65,154 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which only 12.2 per cent are admitted to the hospitals," Vijayan told the media.

The State health department said Ernakulam district recorded the highest number of fresh cases--2,500, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 1,961 and Thrissur with 1,801 cases.

"Of those found infected today, 110 reached the state from outside while 15,794 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 692 is yet to be traced and 75 health workers are also among the infected," the health department said in a release.

Meanwhile, 14,242 persons recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total cured to 44,23,772. There are 4,73,920 persons under observation in the state of which 22,027 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 07:50 PM IST