Kerala Elections 2026: 'His Positions Repeatedly Helped BJP,' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Calls Rahul Gandhi 'BJP's B-Team'

Left: Pinarayi Vijayan Right: Rahul Gandhi |

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and accused him of "effectively acting as the leader of BJP’s B-team."

Speaking to India Today just ahead of the state polls, the CM said, "Rahul Gandhi is effectively acting as the leader of BJP’s B-team. That is the experience of the country. His positions have repeatedly helped the BJP," he said.

Vijayan claimed that the Congress weakened opposition unity in states like Delhi and Haryana. He also pointed to the party’s stance towards the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, alleging a lack of consistent support.

"BJP will not win single seat"

Speaking on the BJP, the CM said, "BJP will not win a single seat in Kerala. They have made some progress, but it won’t be enough to win or make significant progress," he said.

The electoral battle in Kerala is going to be between the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF, which is fighting to retain its last bastion and seeking a third consecutive term, and the Congress-led UDF, which is eyeing a comeback in the state.

Poll & Result Dates

Kerala will go to the polls in a single phase on 9 April for its 140-member Assembly, with results to be declared on 4 May.