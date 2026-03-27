Kerala Elections 2026: Congress Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners For Assembly Polls

Congress | PTI

Just days before the assembly elections in Kerala, Congress has released the list of star campaigners. The list features the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge; CPP chairperson, Sonia Gandhi; Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi; General Secretary (Organisation), KC Venugopal; and MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shashi Tharoor.

The list also features Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, among others.

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Seat Sharing

In the 140-member Kerala Assembly, Congress will contest 92 seats, while extending support in three constituencies to rebel leaders who have broken ranks with the ruling CPI-M. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will contest 27 seats, and the PJ Joseph-led Kerala Congress (KC) has been allotted eight seats, two fewer than in 2021.

Poll & Result Dates

Kerala will go to the polls in a single phase on 9 April for its 140-member Assembly, with results to be declared on 4 May.