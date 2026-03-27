Kerala Elections 2026: Congress Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners For Assembly Polls

Just days before the assembly elections in Kerala, Congress has released the list of star campaigners. The list features the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge; CPP chairperson, Sonia Gandhi; Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi; General Secretary (Organisation), KC Venugopal; and MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shashi Tharoor.
The list also features Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, among others.
Seat Sharing
In the 140-member Kerala Assembly, Congress will contest 92 seats, while extending support in three constituencies to rebel leaders who have broken ranks with the ruling CPI-M. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will contest 27 seats, and the PJ Joseph-led Kerala Congress (KC) has been allotted eight seats, two fewer than in 2021.
Poll & Result Dates
Kerala will go to the polls in a single phase on 9 April for its 140-member Assembly, with results to be declared on 4 May.