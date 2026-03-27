 Kerala Elections 2026: Congress Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners For Assembly Polls
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Kerala Elections 2026: Congress Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners For Assembly Polls

Congress has released its list of star campaigners for the Kerala Assembly elections, featuring leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The party will contest 92 of 140 seats, while allies IUML and Kerala Congress have been allocated 27 and 8 seats respectively. Polling will be held on April 9.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, March 27, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
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Congress | PTI

Just days before the assembly elections in Kerala, Congress has released the list of star campaigners. The list features the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge; CPP chairperson, Sonia Gandhi; Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi; General Secretary (Organisation), KC Venugopal; and MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shashi Tharoor.

The list also features Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, among others.

Seat Sharing

In the 140-member Kerala Assembly, Congress will contest 92 seats, while extending support in three constituencies to rebel leaders who have broken ranks with the ruling CPI-M. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will contest 27 seats, and the PJ Joseph-led Kerala Congress (KC) has been allotted eight seats, two fewer than in 2021.

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Poll & Result Dates

Kerala will go to the polls in a single phase on 9 April for its 140-member Assembly, with results to be declared on 4 May.

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