Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Visits Sir Ganga Ram Hospital To Meet Sonia Gandhi; Cancels Kerala Visit

Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi | X

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday morning, where his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted after experiencing respiratory issues.

The veteran leader was admitted after experiencing respiratory issues at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday night.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As this happened, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha, did not visit Kerala for his scheduled visit ahead of the polls. Virtually addressing a rally held in Kozhikode, the Congress leader said that he could not attend the rally in person as his mother was hospitalised in New Delhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I would have liked to come here, but I was forced to stay in today and was unable to come. Yesterday, my mother was hospitalised and I, as a son, was quite worried about her, so I decided to stay with her. I know that the people of Kerala will understand this. Last night, I was extremely worried about my mother's health. The whole night, I was only comforted by one thing. I was comforted by a nurse from Kerala who came in every hour to check on my mother," he said.

A hospital official said earlier that Sonia Gandhi remains stable and under observation. The veteran leader was being administered antibiotics, he added.

"Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday at 10:22 PM. She is stable. Doctors are conducting further investigations to check for possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract. A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition, and antibiotics have been administered," a hospital official said.

As a precautionary measure, doctors decided to admit her for observation and further medical management.

On Wednesday, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop said that following a detailed medical examination, Sonia Gandhi's bronchial asthma was mildly exacerbated by the combined effects of cold weather and prevailing pollution levels in Delhi.

The veteran leader was also admitted last year in June due to stomach-related issues. She was kept under observation at the hospital's gastro department.

Before this, in the same month, Gandhi was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on June 7.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)