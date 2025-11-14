 Kerala Court Convicts BJP Activist-Teacher For Sexual Assault Of 10-Year-Old Girl
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Court Convicts BJP Activist-Teacher For Sexual Assault Of 10-Year-Old Girl

Kerala Court Convicts BJP Activist-Teacher For Sexual Assault Of 10-Year-Old Girl

According to the prosecution, the 10-year-old student was sexually assaulted by Padmarajan, a teacher at Palathayi school here, between January and February 2020. Panoor police registered a case on March 17, 2020, and arrested him on April 15. The case was later handed over to the Crime Branch.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
A court in Thalassery here on Friday found a school teacher, who was also a BJP activist, guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl. | Representational Image

Kannur: A court in Thalassery here on Friday found a school teacher, who was also a BJP activist, guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Fast Track Special Court Judge Jalarajani M T found Padmarajan K, alias Pappen Master (48) of Kadavathoor, Kannur, guilty.

He was convicted under IPC sections 376AB (rape of a girl under 12 years), 376(2)(f)(ii) (rape by a person in a position of trust or authority), 354A (sexual harassment), and under sections 5(f) (penetrative sexual assault on a child), 5(l) (penetrative sexual assault on a child more than once), and 5(m) (penetrative sexual assault on a child below 12 years) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court will hear on the sentence from the prosecution and defence lawyers on Saturday.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP’s Sunil Kumar Pintu Trails From Sitamarhi After Alleged Obscene Videos Surfacing Ahead Of Polls
Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP’s Sunil Kumar Pintu Trails From Sitamarhi After Alleged Obscene Videos Surfacing Ahead Of Polls
Speeding Car Plunges Into Ditch On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Killing All Passengers Aboard | VIDEO
Speeding Car Plunges Into Ditch On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Killing All Passengers Aboard | VIDEO
US: Trump Administration Sues California Over Controversial Voter-Approved Prop 50
US: Trump Administration Sues California Over Controversial Voter-Approved Prop 50
Farah Khan Ali SLAMS Media's Insensitivity After Mom Zarine Khan's Death & Dharmendra's Leaked Video: 'What Happened To Humanity?'
Farah Khan Ali SLAMS Media's Insensitivity After Mom Zarine Khan's Death & Dharmendra's Leaked Video: 'What Happened To Humanity?'
Read Also
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Kerala Congress Erupts As MM Hassan Slams Shashi Tharoor For...
article-image

Padmarajan was shifted to jail after the verdict.

A total of 42 witnesses and 91 documents were examined during the trial, which began in February last year, police said.

According to the prosecution, the 10-year-old student was sexually assaulted by Padmarajan, a teacher at Palathayi school here, between January and February 2020.

Panoor police registered a case on March 17, 2020, and arrested him on April 15. The case was later handed over to the Crime Branch.

Read Also
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Blames SIR, ECI For NDA Surge As Early Trends Show Major...
article-image

However, following concerns raised by the victim's family, a new investigation team led by Additional Director General of Police E J Jayaraj conducted a fresh probe and filed a chargesheet, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP’s Sunil Kumar Pintu Trails From Sitamarhi After Alleged Obscene...

Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP’s Sunil Kumar Pintu Trails From Sitamarhi After Alleged Obscene...

Speeding Car Plunges Into Ditch On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Killing All Passengers Aboard | VIDEO

Speeding Car Plunges Into Ditch On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Killing All Passengers Aboard | VIDEO

In Jubilee Hills bypoll, Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav Secures A Decisive Victory Over BRS Nominee...

In Jubilee Hills bypoll, Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav Secures A Decisive Victory Over BRS Nominee...

Bihar Election Results 2025: Is Tejashwi Yadav Winning Thrilling Contest From Raghopur Assembly...

Bihar Election Results 2025: Is Tejashwi Yadav Winning Thrilling Contest From Raghopur Assembly...

₹10,000 In Women’s Accounts, A Historic 10th Term? How Nitish Kumar Won Bihar With A...

₹10,000 In Women’s Accounts, A Historic 10th Term? How Nitish Kumar Won Bihar With A...