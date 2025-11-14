 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Kerala Congress Erupts As MM Hassan Slams Shashi Tharoor For Undermining Party Leadership
IANSUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor | File Image

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Congress leader M.M. Hassan on Friday launched a blistering attack on senior party leader Shashi Tharoor, accusing him of repeatedly undermining the party leadership.

Speaking at the Nehru Award distribution ceremony organised by the Nehru Centre, Hassan alleged that Tharoor was “oiling his head without looking at what he is doing,” a Malayalam idiom implying reckless behaviour.

Hassan said Tharoor’s political rise was made possible only because of “the generosity and trust of the Nehru family,” yet he had chosen to belittle them while remaining a member of the Congress Working Committee.

“If he had even minimum decency, he should have resigned from the Working Committee before making such statements,” he said.

article-image

Hassan added that he felt compelled to speak because it was Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary today.

He criticised Tharoor as someone “who has not shed even a drop of sweat for the country or society,” accusing him of praising senior BJP leader L.K. Advani while portraying Congress leaders unfavourably.

The award was presented to G. Sudhakaran.

Hassan’s remarks come against the backdrop of earlier instances where Tharoor’s comments had stirred discontent within the party.

article-image

Over the past few years, several of Tharoor’s public statements — often interpreted as favourable to BJP leaders or critical of Congress strategy — have triggered internal unease.

His acknowledgement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s communication skills, occasional praise for policy initiatives, and earlier remarks describing Modi as “crackling with energy” during a meeting, had drawn criticism from a section of Congress leaders.

Similarly, his open admiration for L.K. Advani as a “patriot” had previously sparked objections within the organisation, with leaders accusing him of giving political legitimacy to the BJP’s ideological icons.

Tharoor’s willingness to voice dissent on issues ranging from organisational reforms to electoral strategies has also been viewed by many as discordant with the party line.

article-image

Hassan’s latest outburst underscores the continuing friction between Tharoor and sections of the Kerala Congress leadership, even as the party attempts to project unity ahead of upcoming electoral challenges.

